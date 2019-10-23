EU Reportedly Pushes Decision On Brexit Delay Until Friday

Amid rumors that UK PM Boris Johnson might capitulate and agree to delay Brexit Day until the end of January, reports have surfaced claiming that the EU won't release its decision on postponement until Friday.

EU DECISION ON BREXIT DELAY WILL PROBABLY COME FRIDAY: OFFICIALS

Sources from within No. 10 Downing Street have reportedly been talking with reporters all day, claiming that if there is an extension, the Johnson government will opt to push for an election, and that the conservatives will campaign on their plan.

Earlier, Ireland PM Leo Varadkar reportedly pushed his European counterparts to back the delay.

Thanks to Johnson's last-minute maneuvering, Britain appears closer than ever to wrapping up a 3 1/2 year Brexit conundrum, with Johnson having agreed a deal with the EU last week and secured an early signal of support for the deal from the EU Parliament.