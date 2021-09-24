In keeping with their more cautious approach toward approving COVID jabs, EU regulators are preparing to make their own decisions about whether to approve booster shots with Pfizer jabs - but not until early October, Reuters reported Thursday.

Reuters pointed out that the upcoming review of the Pfizer booster jab would mark the European regulators' first decision about doling out booster jabs in the EU.

In an opinion issued earlier this month that was republished by the EMA, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control - or ECDC, one of several regulators that comprises the EU's highest-level of health regulators - said there was no "urgent need" to administer booster doses to fully vaccinated individuals in the general population.

But it also noted that additional doses are already being considered and doled out to the elderly, the immuno-compromised, and whatever

Regardless of whatever the bloc decides, it has already signed recent deals with Pfizer and BioNTech for 2.4 billion more mRNA jabs.

The latest contract covers the supply of at least 900MM shots, which will only be needed if the EU goes ahead with expansive booster jab program and offers them to all adults 16 and up. . Over 70% of the EU's adult population has already been fully vaccinated, and the bloc has secured an ample supply of vaccines from several manufacturers.

Still, as the delta wave continues to create problems for politicians around the world, they might grow increasingly desperate to force the population to get 3, 4 or even 5 jabs - despite the fact that The ECDC has said crucial data on the need and safety of boosters hasn't yet been gleaned from the studies unfurling around the world rfhr n in part because it is not yet fully clear how long vaccines protect against the virus.