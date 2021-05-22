​​​​​​​"Evacuation Activated" After Nyiragongo Volcano Erupts In Eastern Congo

All of a sudden, volcano activity worldwide has increased in recent months. The latest eruption occurred on Saturday in the Democratic Republic of Congo, reported BBC News.

Lava from the Mount Nyiragongo volcano in the eastern part of sub-Saharan African country is spewing into the night sky. Panicked residents of Goma, a city of 2 million people located 6 miles from the volcano, are being evacuated.

"The evacuation plan for the city of Goma has been activated. The government is discussing urgent measures to take now," a government spokesman Patrick Muyaya tweeted.

Dario Tedesco, a volcanologist based in Goma, told Reuters that a new fracture has formed, and the lava flows south toward the city.

The last eruption occurred in 2002 where more than 250 people were killed, and 120,000 were left homeless.

The New Times in Rwanda tweeted a short clip of the eruption. The close proximity of Goma to the volcano could result in disaster.

WATCH: Nyiragongo volcano in Eastern DR Congo erupts. The volcano, situated a few kilometres from Rwanda's Rubavu town, last erupted in January 2002.

Conservationist Dr. Paula Kahumbu tweeted a stunning video of the lava flow.

BREAKING Mr Nyiragongo in DRC is erupting - video from colleagues in DRC. Hoping people can get away

Lava is flowing onto streets.

GOMA: Du côté route cimetière MAKAO vers KIBUMBA .

GOMA: Du côté route cimetière MAKAO vers KIBUMBA .

Le macadam partiellement arboré des laves suite à l'intense Activité volcanique des NYAMULAGIRA et/ou NYIRAGONGO

From afar, the eruption is terrifying.

Building structures burned by lava flows.

Some say lava flows are moving towards the Rwanda border, and the main road from Goma to Rutshuru has possibly closed.

Nighttime thermal anomalies from NOAA20 VIIRS are clustered on the east flank of Nyiragongo towards the Rwanda border, and cut the main road north from Goma to Rutshuru.

People are fleeing Goma.

Goma residents headed in droves to Rwanda to escape the eruption.

Some residents of Goma in the DRCongo have started arriving in Rwanda, fleeing the eruption of Nyiragongo volcano. The volcanic lava is heading towards the city of Goma.

🎥 Courtesy pic.twitter.com/Hf4JaDIErQ — Jean Banks (@BJeanbanks) May 22, 2021

*This story is developing...