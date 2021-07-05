Evacuations Ordered After Thai Plastic Factory Explodes

A massive explosion has rocked a chemical plant in the suburbs of Bangkok early Monday. Authorities have evacuated the surrounding area for fear the thick column of black smoke is highly toxic and secondary explosions may occur.

In the early hours of Monday, an unexplained explosion occurred at the Ming Dih Chemical factory located on the capital's outskirts. The factory produces expanded polystyrene plastic material consisting of small hollow spherical balls that are expanded when molded. The lightweight cellular plastic material is then molded into packaging and storage products to ship goods worldwide.

According to the company's website, its products are mainly used to safely pack televisions, computers, electric tools, household and kitchen appliances, automobile accessories, among other things, in boxes for transport overseas.

AP News reports the fire broke out around 0300 local time, with an explosion so large that it blew out windows of surrounding homes and sent debris flying across the area. The blast was reportedly heard miles away. The fire was brought under control by mid-morning, but it ravaged the factory in a stunning inferno for hours.

The explosion was captured on a nearby security camera.

Here's another view of the initial blast.

Massive factory explosion in Thailand pic.twitter.com/pab3Qycy3G — penanam anggur (@anthraxxxx) July 5, 2021

A better view of the blast via CCTV camera.

#BREAKING : At least 30 people were injured and 300 homes damaged in an overnight explosion at the Ming Dih Chemical Co plant in Samut Prakan, Thailand, south of Bangkok. pic.twitter.com/jHuNCvK7Bc — Sushmit Patil Сушмит Патил सुश्मित पाटिल (@PatilSushmit) July 5, 2021

The inferno from a firefighter's perspective.

Thick black plumes of smoke were seen from miles away.

hey hey please rt!! /srs



a factory exploded in thailand over night, and the chemical explosion affected many people and destroyed many houses already. a firefighter has also already lost his life on duty.



pic.twitter.com/S0HIIiiUYD — ًdusk 🍃 check rts /srs (@kagehiraswife) July 5, 2021

Helicopters were called in to dump fire retardant onto the blaze as the fire was too hot for firefighters on the ground to fight.

There are still isolated fires and plumes of black smoke visible from the factory. Another concern is that three large chemical tanks may explode.

The blast injured 62 people, including 12 firefighters, and at least one person has been confirmed dead.

Compound the loss of this factory in the already stretched global supply chains as exporters in the country who use this company to export their products overseas may have to source styrofoam packing material elsewhere.

In the last few days, we should remind readers that an oil refinery in Romania caught fire, a Mexican state-owned PEMEX offshore rig experienced a massive underwater pipeline fire, and a powerful explosion was observed in the Azerbaijani region of the Caspian Sea, known for offshore gas production.