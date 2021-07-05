print-icon

Evacuations Ordered After Thai Plastic Factory Explodes

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Jul 05, 2021 - 02:00 PM

A massive explosion has rocked a chemical plant in the suburbs of Bangkok early Monday. Authorities have evacuated the surrounding area for fear the thick column of black smoke is highly toxic and secondary explosions may occur. 

In the early hours of Monday, an unexplained explosion occurred at the Ming Dih Chemical factory located on the capital's outskirts. The factory produces expanded polystyrene plastic material consisting of small hollow spherical balls that are expanded when molded. The lightweight cellular plastic material is then molded into packaging and storage products to ship goods worldwide. 

According to the company's website, its products are mainly used to safely pack televisions, computers, electric tools, household and kitchen appliances, automobile accessories, among other things, in boxes for transport overseas. 

AP News reports the fire broke out around 0300 local time, with an explosion so large that it blew out windows of surrounding homes and sent debris flying across the area. The blast was reportedly heard miles away. The fire was brought under control by mid-morning, but it ravaged the factory in a stunning inferno for hours. 

The explosion was captured on a nearby security camera. 

Here's another view of the initial blast. 

A better view of the blast via CCTV camera. 

The inferno from a firefighter's perspective. 

Thick black plumes of smoke were seen from miles away. 

Helicopters were called in to dump fire retardant onto the blaze as the fire was too hot for firefighters on the ground to fight. 

There are still isolated fires and plumes of black smoke visible from the factory. Another concern is that three large chemical tanks may explode. 

The blast injured 62 people, including 12 firefighters, and at least one person has been confirmed dead. 

Compound the loss of this factory in the already stretched global supply chains as exporters in the country who use this company to export their products overseas may have to source styrofoam packing material elsewhere.  

In the last few days, we should remind readers that an oil refinery in Romania caught fire, a Mexican state-owned PEMEX offshore rig experienced a massive underwater pipeline fire, and a powerful explosion was observed in the Azerbaijani region of the Caspian Sea, known for offshore gas production. 

