Ex-Spy Chief Says Merkel's Open Border Policy Created "Security Crisis" For Germany

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The former director of Germany’s foreign intelligence service has accused Angela Merkel of creating a “security crisis” in Germany as a result of her open border refugee policy.

Speaking to the Sunday Express on a brief visit to the UK, Dr August Hanning said the German chancellor had displayed “political weakness” by flip flopping between denying the severity of the problem and admitting it was a bad decision.

“We have seen the consequences of this decision in terms of German public opinion and internal security – we experience problems very day,” he said. “We have criminals, terrorist suspects and people who use multiple identities. Those who carried out the Berlin attacks used 12 different identities,” added Hanning. “While things are tighter today, we still have 300,000 people in Germany of whose identities we cannot be sure. That’s a massive security risk,” he warned.

After Merkel abolished normal border controls back in 2015, Germany took in over 1.5 million migrants from affected countries in a single year.

According to the German government’s own statistics, violent crime in Germany rose by 10 per cent between 2015 and 2016, when the country began accepting large numbers of migrants, many of them young men. More than 90 per cent of the rise was attributable to young male “refugees”.

“Young male refugees in Germany got the blame…. for most of a two-year increase in violent crime,” reported Reuters.

Earlier this summer, a public swimming pool in Dusseldorf, Germany had to be closed twice after hundreds of male migrants harassed a family.

As we document in the video below, Germans were subjected to a re-education campaign to encourage them to accept their new reality rather than the government actually addressing their concerns about mass migration.

* * *

