US Air Strike Reportedly Takes Out Suicide Bomber Near Airport, Explosion Heard Across Kabul

Just days after an ISIS-K suicide bomber killed at least 169 people at Kabul airport, powerful explosion rocked Kabul on Sunday afternoon.

A US airstrike targeted a suicide bomber outside Kabul’s airport and a rocket struck an Afghan neighborhood, killing a child, Sunday as violence and the threat of a new terror attack continued to engulf the troubled capital.

The explosion was caused by a rocket striking a house near the airport, BBC journalist Secunder Kermani reported, citing a source in the Afghan Health Ministry.

Casualties are still unknown, though unconfirmed reports suggest that two people, including a child died in the blast, and at least three were injured.

According to a US defense official "Multiple suicide bombers inside the vehicle,” struck by US drone today in Kabul. “Significant explosives in vehicle led to secondary explosions.” Bombers belonged to ISIS-K and were en route to Kabul Airport.

However, other sources including the AP note that the rocket struck an Afghan neighborhood, killing a child.

The airstrike conducted by the US knocked out a vehicle that sought to bomb the airport where thousands are awaiting evacuation, Taliban officials said. Zabihullah Mujahid told journalists Sunday that the vehicle was loaded with explosives when it was destroyed but provided no additional details.

The rocket attack, which appeared to be a separate incident, occurred Sunday afternoon in Kabul’s Khuwja Bughra neighborhood near the international airport, said Rashid, a police chief who like many Afghans goes by one name. One child was killed in that blast. The rocket fire comes amid efforts at the airport to evacuate tens of thousands of people trying to flee the Taliban takeover following the fall of the Afghan government.

The violence on Sunday comes after an Islamic State’s affiliate carried out a suicide attack that killed over 180 people last week. Following the terror attack, the Taliban increased security around the airfield and the United Kingdom halted its evacuation flights.