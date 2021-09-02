"We're All Ruined": Biden Drone Strike In Kabul Kills 10 Civilians, Family Says

10 civilian members of an Afghani family including seven children were killed in a US drone strike on Sunday, according to NBC News (!?), which spoke with relatives of the Ahmadi family who said they were hoping to make it onto an evacuation flight out of Kabul before the United States ended its withdrawal from the country.

Ramal Ahmadi is supported by family members during a mass funeral in Kabul on Monday.Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"They were 10 civilians," said Emal Ahmadi, whose 2-year-old toddler, Malika was among those killed. "My daughter ... she was 2 years old," he said.

Malika Ahmadi, 2, was among those killed in Sunday's U.S. drone strike in Kabul, her father, Emal Ahmadi, told NBC News.Courtesy / Emal Ahmadi

More via NBC News:

That day, Ahmadi's cousin, Zemari Ahmadi, 38, had just pulled up at home from work, with his 13-year-old son, Farzad, his youngest of three, racing to greet him. (Other reports have said Farzad was 12, but both Ahmadi and another relative told NBC News he was 13.) Farzad, who had just learned to drive, wanted to park his father's car, a wish Zemari was happy to oblige as other family members gathered around. It was in that moment that Ahmadi said an explosion tore through the vehicle, killing Zemari, Farzad and eight other family members, as was first reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post.

According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, Washington is "not in a position" to dispute reports that the Sunday drone strike killed civilians, however he claimed that one of the family members belonged to radical Islamic group, ISIS-K.

Malika and two other toddlers were the youngest family members killed, along with Ahmadi's nephews Arwin, 7, and Benyamin, 6, and Zemari's two other sons, Zamir, 20, and Faisal, 16, Ahmadi said. Zemari was a technical engineer for Nutrition and Education International, a nonprofit working to address malnutrition based in Pasadena, California. Just a day before his death, he had been helping to prepare and deliver soy-based meals to women and children at refugee camps in Kabul, Steven Kwon, president of NEI, told NBC News in an email.

One colleague and friend of six years to Zemari said he was devastated, while also describing Ahmadi as a "good man with good ethics."

Residents and family members gather next to a damaged vehicle a day after the drone strike. Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images

Also killed in Biden's drone strike was Ahmad Naser - a former officer in the Afghan Army and contractor with the US military, according to his cousin. Naser was days away from his wedding when he was killed.

Instead, there will be a funeral.

"They were all buried," said 31-year-old Yousef. "We're all ruined. The family is gone."

A relative throws himself on Farzad's casket.Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

According to an evidence-free statement by US Central Command, however, there "were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle," suggesting that there was a "large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties."

That said, we tend to doubt that that a car full of children would be headed to the airport to set off another suicide bomb, following the previous week's attack that left 169 Afghan civilians and 13 members of the US military dead.