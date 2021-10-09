Financial Times Says Europeans Should "Prepare For Demographic Replenishment By Arabs And Asians"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The Financial Times has published an article which asserts that people living in European countries should “prepare for demographic replenishment by Arabs and Asians.”

Parag Khanna, the writer of the article also authored a book called ‘Move: How Mass Migration Will Reshape the World — and What It Means For You’.

Unsurprisingly, he also has close ties with the World Economic Forum and the Council on Foreign Relations and was a ‘Global Governance Fellow’ at the Brookings Institution.

Khanna ludicrously claims that large swathes of the planet will become “uninhabitable” due to climate change, causing “millions, if not billions of people…to relocate to terrain in the latitudes best suited to survival.”

He then asserts that “labour shortages” in North America and Europe will necessitate these regions “to open the immigration taps accordingly.”

“North America and Eurasia must absorb more people,” demands Khanna, seemingly unsatisfied with the massive numbers of migrants they are already taking in.

“Today’s fiscally strained and depopulating Visegrad countries could fuse into a larger federation to better administer their vital forests, agriculture and rivers in order to prepare for demographic replenishment by Arabs and Asians,” he writes.

The Visegrad countries are Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

The idea of Americans and Europeans being “replenished” or “replaced” by migrant populations is an area of discussion that is treated very differently depending on which side you fall on.

For those who advocate mass migration, the idea of white Europeans being replaced demographically is either inevitable and/or something to be celebrated and encouraged.

However, anyone who suggests that importing millions of people from different cultures will change the host country in a negative way is branded a “racist” by the media at best, with some even being monstered as terrorist sympathizers.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has repeatedly raised the issue on his popular show, prompting the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to call for him to be fired.

“A reminder: ‘The Great Replacement’ theory and its racist and xenophobic roots have served as the inspiration for multiple mass shootings and deadly attacks,” the official Twitter account for ADL screeched.

Meanwhile, those who continue to assert that white people being “replaced” or “replenished” with migrants from Africa and the Middle East is natural and good will continue to enjoy high profile media platforms and remain in the good graces of the establishment.

This includes CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who said during an interview with Univision anchor Jorge Ramos in 2019 that he found the demographic decline of white people “exciting”.

As we previously highlighted, the demographic decline of white people was recently celebrated on an Irish television show, with one guest apparently finding it very funny.

