First Images Of Israeli F-35 Stealth Jets Operating Within Lebanese Airspace

For the first time, two Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth jets were spotted over Lebanon.

A reporter posted the images via Lebanese television station, Al-Manar TV. The fighter jets were initially believed to be McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagles, but after careful review, they appear to be Israeli Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II stealth jets.

The Aviationist's David Cenciotti believes the two F-35s were operating in non-stealth mode due to the "AIM-9X missile rails" attached to the wings.

With AIM-9X missile rails, hence not in stealth mode (just for the records). https://t.co/5w0GldcXGD — David Cenciotti (@cencio4) January 25, 2021

According to Al Jazeera English, Israeli jets have carried out some of their biggest bombing missions in Syria, apparently striking Iranian targets over the last month. The bombardment has shocked Lebanese residents as Israeli jets use the country's air space to access Syria.

"Israel does not violate any bilateral agreement with any regional power if its planes invade Lebanese airspace, whereas in Syria it has an agreement with Russia and it's more complicated for them," Sami Nader, a Lebanese political analyst, told Al Jazeera. "On the one hand, Israel is violating Lebanese sovereignty," Nader added. "But on the other Lebanon has not adhered to its international commitments either, because according to the UN resolutions, Hezbollah is supposed to be unarmed but it very much has its weapons."

Now it becomes clear why the Israeli stealth jets were spotted over Lebanon.