Fox News Reports Coronavirus Originated In Wuhan Lab

Fox News reports that COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology and that "patient zero" was a lab employee who became infected before spreading it in the community - just as we have reported repeatedly over the past three months, in exchange for which Twitter's "appropriate content" arbiters deplatformed us without reason or explanation.

According to 'multiple sources who have been briefed on the details of early actions by China's government,' the initial transmission of the virus was bat-to-human, and that the 'official' story amplified by the MSM - namely that the virus originated at the Wuhan wet market - was a coverup by Chinese officials 'in order to deflect blame from the laboratory, along with the country's propaganda efforts targeting the U.S. and Italy,' reads the report.

In what may or may not be a bit of narrative shaping from 'official sources,' Fox reports that China's Wuhan laboratory was working with COVID-19 "not as a bioweapon, but as part of China's effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States."

So - lab accident while trying to compete with America's capabilities appears to be the official story.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that the US State Department received two cables from US Embassy officials in 2018 warning of inadequate safety at WIF, which was conducting 'risky studies' on bat coronaviruses, according to the Washington Post, which notes that the cables have "fueled discussions inside the U.S. government about whether this or another Wuhan lab was the source of the virus."

Responding to the report, Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed that the United States has taken a "keen interest" in the theory that COVID-19 originated at the Wuhan lab, but that "we don't know for certain."

On Tuesday, President Trump hinted that there was more to the story about the lab, after a Fox News reporter asked him about the Wuhan Institute and whether the US had considered the possibility that the virus may have leaked.

Trump's response was extremely interesting, to say the least.

"More and more we're hearing the story...we are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation that happened."

As a follow-up, the reporter continued, "did you ever discuss with him concerns about lax safety protocols about that lab?"

Trump replied: "I don't want to talk about what I discussed with him about the laboratory. I just don't want to talk about it," Trump responded.

Trump on reporting that the coronavirus, while a naturally-occurring virus, came from a Wuhan laboratory:



"I don't want to say that ... but I will tell you more and more we're hearing the story…we are doing a very thorough examination"



Fox News' report:

China's suppression campaign

Meanwhile, Fox News also reports that China "100 percent" suppressed and altered data - destroying samples, scrubbing contaminated areas, and stifling academic articles.

There were doctors and journalists who were "disappeared" warning of the spread of the virus and its contagious nature and human to human transmission. China moved quickly to shut down travel domestically from Wuhan to the rest of China, but did not stop international flights from Wuhan. Additionally, the sources tell Fox News the World Health Organization (WHO) was complicit from the beginning in helping China cover its tracks. -Fox News

