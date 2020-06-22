German Communist Party Unveils Statue Of "Freedom Fighter" Vladimir Lenin

Earlier today, Twitter's @MrsMelChen, an editor at Spectator USA, shared a passage written by Chairman Mao that caught our eye.

While left-wing groups use the backlash against Confederate Statues to remove statutes of other far less controversial figures in the name of "purifying" American history and cleansing the stain of racism (or, at least, what the progressive left identifies as "racist", which tends to include anything contrary to their fanatical devotion to "equality", conservative writers are likening the hysterical fervor to another far more dangerous period in modern history: The Cultural Revolution, the BBC reports.

"If we do not destroy, we cannot establish."



- Chairman Mao pic.twitter.com/ePYeBQm5IF — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) June 22, 2020

As progressive Europeans take up the cause, a far-left party in Germany has installed a controversial statue of communist leader Vladimir Lenin crafted during the 1950s as leftists around the world continue their push to sanitize and rewrite the murderous history of communist regimes. The tiny Marxist-Leninist Party of Germany - better known as the MLPD, a direct descendant of the Communist Party that ruled East Berlin during the Cold War - installed the statue in front of its headquarters in the western city of Gelsenkirchen.

City authorities had attempted to stop the statue being installed, but courts blocked their appeal and the unveiling went ahead as planned on Saturday. They have since launched a social media campaign claiming there is "no place for Lenin" in contemporary German society.

"We live in a time in which many countries of the world are reflecting on memorials," said mayor Frank Baranowski in one of a series of YouTube videos. "It's hard to put up with the fact that a dictator from the 21st Century is being placed on a pedestal and a memorial is being made out of it. Unfortunately the courts have decided otherwise, we must accept that, but not without comment."

The MLPD, however, described Lenin as "an ahead-of-his-time thinker of world-historical importance, an early fighter for freedom and democracy" even though he helped devise The USSR's post-independence system of concentration camps that swelled with political dissidents and other accused "enemies of the people" until the early 1950s.

For those who aren't well-acquainted with the history of socialism in Europe and Asia, Vladimir Lenin was a leader of the 1917 Russian Revolution and, according to the Bolshevik mythology and cult of personality established by his successor, Joseph Stalin, the "founding father" of the Soviet Union.

Lenin's reign was relatively brief: he led the fledgling Soviet state during the Civil War, overseeing the victory and the first years of the world's first constitutionally socialist state until his death in 1924, when he was succeeded by Stalin. However, Lenin, whose mummified corpse remains on display in Moscow's Red Square, has remained a symbol of communism rule across the world.