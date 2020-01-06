German Govt Says America's Actions Were Justified In Killing Of Soleimani

Via SaraACarter.com,

The German government said Friday that the United States had reason to strike and kill a the top commander of the Iranian Quds Force late Thursday in Baghdad after the Iranian regime provided support to its militias that targeted U.S. citizens and facilities in Iraq.

The surprise support from Germany on the targeted killing of Iranian Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani was validated by German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer in a statement that was posted on Twitter by U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell.

Grenell has long stressed the need for European partners to get on the same page with the United States regarding Iran and has worked extensively behind the scenes to push German officials to support U.S. policy on the issue.

“The American action was a reaction to a series of military provocations for which Iran is responsible,” said Demmer.

Moreover, German officials have been well aware of the extensive reach of the Iran Quds Force and its umbrella agency the Iranian Revolutionary Guard operations, which works directly under the authority of the Iranian regime.

For example, in January, 2019 Germany revoked the license of Iranian airliner Mahan Air, after evidence revealed it provided support, including financial, to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

Grenell was instrumental in working with the German government to ensure that the Iranian airliner’s license was revoked.

At the time, a German foreign ministry spokesman said his nation, “revoked the license of an Iranian airline because it has been transporting military equipment and personnel to Syria and other Middle East war zones.”