Global COVID-19 Cases Near 50 Million As Deaths Slow After Record Jump: Live Updates

Summary :

US tops 100k new cases for 2nd straight day

Globally, world nears 49 million cases

Deaths slow after global record

JNJ launches new clinical trial

England rate of increase starts to slow

Norway's capital imposes new restrictions

Singapore allows some bars to reopen

With the world still fixated on the US election, the US saw another 100k+ new COVID-19 cases yesterday, as testing continues to expand, the US has just become the first country in the world to post more than 100k new infections back-to-back.

Globally, the world reported nearly 600k new cases back-to-back in another record as European cases also continued to surge. Charts for the hardest-hit countries can all be seen below (courtesy of Bloomberg, which also relies on Johns Hopkins data). The number of confirmed cases globally has reached 48,590,825, according to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. The worldwide death toll has hit 1,231,616.

Moving back to the US, Pennsylvania coincidentally saw a record number of new cases yesterday as officials scrambled to count votes and reporters descended on the state in droves. Globally speaking, we also saw a record number of new deaths yesterday, though the number of fatalities has declined since, with 8,111 new deaths around the world.

Here's some more COVID-19 news from Friday morning (text courtesy of Bloomberg):