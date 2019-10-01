Global Warming Fraud Exposed In Pictures

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

Climate change alarmists have convinced the public something must be done now. The reports are easily debunked as fraud...

My Gift To Climate Alarmists

Tony Heller does an amazing job of showing how the fraud takes place in his video entitled My Gift To Climate Alarmists.

The video is only 12.51 minutes long.

Cherry Picking

Heatwaves increasing since 1960

Arctic ice declining since 1979

Wildfires increasing since 1983

Sea levels rising since 1920

When you want to mislead people with statistics picking the start date is very important.

Alarmist Heat Wave Chart Shown vs Underlying Data

US Wildfires as Presented by Alarmists vs Actual Data

Please compare the right hand portion of the above chart with the lower half of the heat wave chart to see the actual correlation.

Arctic Sea Ice Extent

US Sea Level Since 1920

US Sea Level Since 1850

Sea Level Rising for 20,000 Years

Waverly Ohio

Climate Fraud Tool

Tony Heller devised software to automatically pick the perfect start date for climate alarmists to use to portray what they want.

"Most scientists are keeping their mouths shut because they they have to. They would lose their career and income if they didn't." "Adults won't take climate change seriously. So we, the youth, are forced to strike." "The Green New Deal reads like the communist manifesto".

Redistribute the World's Wealth by Climate Policy

The climate change activists will of course claim that such statements are out of context.

I agree they likely are. But the brainwashing of kids isn't.

Flashback 1989

Entire nations could be wiped off the earth by 2000.

Visit Real Climate Science for more information.

Heller shows some of the tricks alarmists use, but what about the actual long-term data?

Global Warming Swindle

William Land describes the actual underlying data for thousands of years in the "Great Global Warming Swindle".

The video is long. However, the data aspect is fully covered in the first 35 minutes. The rest covers the politics of what's happening. Here are some clips that I made.

Facts don't Fit the Theory

Global Warming Fraud Basics

Co2 and Temp vs Solar Activity and Temp

Carbon dioxide does not fit the global warming cycle at all. Solar activity does.

Al Gores' Ice Core examples

Al Gore's ice core tests show Gore is wrong. Carbon dioxide lags temperature by 800 years.

Temperature leads CO2 not the other way around.

Cosmic Rays Inverted vs Temperature

When cosmic rays went up, temperatures went down. When cosmic rays went down, temperature went up.

Climate is controlled by the clouds. The clouds are controlled by cosmic rays. The cosmic rays are controlled by the sun.

Vastly different records come together beautifully.

It all comes down to the sun, not CO2.

Patrick Moore Greenpeace Co-Founder

Deniers and Heretics

Scientists who speak out face "climate denier" drumbeats.

Anyone who keeps it up long enough is labeled a heretic or worse.

"The environmental movement is really a political activist movement," says the Greenpeace co-founder.

Worse yet, what should be a scientific debate, is now an unwinnable religious debate with indoctrinated kids used as tools.