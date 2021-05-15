"Go Back To England" - Prince Harry Elicits Backlash After Criticizing "Bonkers" First Amendment

Prince Harry is still new to North America, and perhaps is still adjusting to some of its customs. For example, the First Amendment, which he dismissed as "bonkers" during a recent interview.

The comments inspired backlash online, with some critics calling for the young prince (who will almost certainly never be king) to "go back to England" in a series of hostile tweets.

During a Thursday appearance on Hollywood actor Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Prince Harry (who lives in California with wife Meghan Markle and his young son Archie after stepping down from his royal duties) declared: "I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment. I still don’t understand it, but it is bonkers."

He also lamented the "genetic pain" of growing up a royal, implying that he was "mistreated" by his family, the latest in an unceasing string of criticism that has sparked talk about Harry becoming estranged from the family (he renounced his royal duties before leaving England after his wife engaged in a controversial lawsuit against British tabloids).

The comment elicited a stream of angry tweets.

Hey, go home! We fought a war to get rid of Royals on our soil. No need to understand anything we do. Bye!! — diane (@diane90537970) May 14, 2021

If he has a problem with the constitution then he can go back to Britain. — Odysseus (@MadmanOdysseus) May 14, 2021

You can always leave if you don’t like our constitution and please find a country where you don’t have to deal with those bonker rights — oldflatulence (@oldflatulent1) May 14, 2021

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw even weighed in, joking that he "just doubled the size of my Independence Day party."

Moving on, the prince criticized self-made podcast host Joe Rogan for entertaining the notion that young health people don't need to get the vaccine - something Rogan has apologized for doing, even calling himself "a moron" for sharing the ideas on his podcast.

Harry mused that "in today’s world, with misinformation just endemic," people have "got to be careful about what comes out of your mouth." Celebrities like Rogan (who Harry mentioned by name) should just "stay out of it" and "not say anything at all if they don’t have anything useful to say."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have mostly occupied their time in the US with making pointed criticisms of the royal family in interviews like their blockbuster sit down with Oprah.

Given the reaction his comments inspired, Maybe Harry can pitch Netflix on a series where he breaks down and criticizes the Bill of Rights?