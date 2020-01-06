Gold Or Oil: Which Is A Better Iran Crisis Hedge? Here Is Goldman's Answer

Now that Dennis Gartman's daily recos can no longer be faded, algos are feeling just a little confused: after all, with no 100% guaranteed way to make money, some risk has to be taken and that just won't stand. So what is a good alternative to the "Gartman Letter"? Here Goldman's sellside recos certainly come to mind. And while nobody can ever come close to the uncanny Gartmanity of Goldman's former FX strategist, Thomas Stolper, Goldman's research desk does have a peculiar habit of advising its clients to do precisely the opposite of what Goldman's own prop desks are doing at any one moment.

Which is why we have some bad news for gold longs, who have enjoyed a tremendous surge in the price of pet rock in the past year, and which is now up about 40% higher than when some WSJ hack decided to mock gold back in July 2015...

... for the simple reason that overnight, Goldman decided to present its "thoughts" on what it thought was a better hedge to geopolitical crises such as Iran - gold or oil - and the answer is...

Of course, this is the kiss of death for gold, and it means that Goldman's own traders are now seeking clients to dump their gold holdings to. This is how Goldman laid out its bullish case:

We found that spikes in geopolitical tensions lead to higher gold prices when they are severe enough to cause currency debasement. This most often happens during wars or military escalations. Accordingly, we found that gold performed well, even controlling for real rates and dollar weakness, during the beginning of both Gulf wars and during the events of September 11, 2001. Therefore, additional escalation in US-Iranian tensions could further boost gold prices. All in all, we stick with our 3, 6 and 12m forecast of $1,600/toz but see upside risks if geopolitical tensions worsen.

Translation: while gold will inevitably soar since it is just a matter of time before central banks and governments launch helicopter money, the next short-term move in gold is most likely lower as Goldman now dumps inventory.

Or maybe not: perhaps we are being too cynical and maybe gold is set to hit $2k next. For the benefit of more naive, innocent and gullible readers, here is Goldman's take on why it urges its clients to buy more gold (from Goldman), while selling oil (to Goldman):