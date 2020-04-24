Goldman CEO David "DJ D-Sol" Solomon Will Appear In Upcoming Season Of "Billions"

Goldman CEO David Solomon was called a Wall Street "trendsetter" for embracing his favorite hobby, DJing under the stagename "DJ D-Sol."

Now, Solomon has once again found himself a step ahead of the curve: While millions of Americans open LetGo accounts, sign up for ride-share apps amid a desperate scramble to compensate for hours/wages lost during the shutdown, Solomon is taking up another another side-hustle, too.

The longtime Goldman executive, whose bank recently settled the 1MDB case with the DoJ in what some might all a 'sweetheart' deal, will make a cameo appearance during the upcoming season of the Showtime hit "Billions", a taught, sexy corporate thriller about a hero hedge fund manager's unsolicited oppression at the hands of a federal prosecutor/pisspig.

The Goldman Sachs CEO filmed a guest appearance for the latest season of "Billions" - the Showtime series chronicling fictional hedge fund outlaw Bobby Axelrod that’s drawn a cult viewership in the real industry. Solomon was roped into the gig at the end of last year and shot his cameo, playing himself, in early March. It’s another way the 58-year-old is striking an unusually public persona atop the historically staid investment bank. Predecessors for generations have tried to separate themselves from Wall Street’s flashier impulses. Solomon, in contrast, is famous for his side-gigs as DJ D-Sol, finding himself at a ritzy Super Bowl party in February on a lineup alongside the Black Eyed Peas, Marshmello, and the rapper DaBaby. "Billions" is known for its Wall Street cameos, including the likes of Omeed Malik, Marc Lasry and Mark Cuban. The next season premieres in May. Showtime wouldn’t confirm or deny Solomon’s part. And in showbiz, there’s always a chance he might not make the final cut.

Solomon has a relatively low-stress role for his first turn in front of the camera: he will be playing a fictionalized version of himself. But given Solomon's relatively low public profile relative to his successor, we can't help but wonder if the producers tried to phone in a favor with the former 'most powerful man on Wall Street'.

We'd imagine Lloyd was probably too busy hanging out on David Geffen's yacht to give a shit.