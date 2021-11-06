The Great Reset Action Item #4: No Meat For You

Authored by Mark Jeftovic via Bombthrower.com,

The most recent edition of the Crypto Capitalist letter had a section about the COP26 summit that was about to commence in Glasgow:

In 1866 Gideon J. Tucker famously opined “No man’s life liberty or property are safe while the Legislature is in session”. The UN’s 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties is happening this week and I’m bracing myself for the hysteria and generalized idiocy that will emerge from it.

There already experts who are clucking that conspiracy theorists are promulgating the idea that climate lockdowns are on the way:

“A new report by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), a global organisation tackling extremism and polarisation, explains how this conspiracy claims that governments will strip people of their freedoms under the pretext of tackling climate change.”

Although conceding that “It’s important to recognise that fear of government overreach or authoritarianism is not in and of itself extremist” the eggheads at ISD fret that is problematic when “public issues are brought into a conspiratorial framework which implies there are unseen power dynamics at play”.

In the past, when the world’s wealthiest, most influential people, along with the heads-of-state of the most powerful nation states wing into Davos aboard their private jets and then re-emerge chanting “Build Back Better” like zombies, there’s nothing to suspect. Move along.

This week, after over 400 private jets shuttled the world’s movers and shakers into Glasgow for COP26. The big take away coming out of the confab is that it’s all about the methane.

Everybody knew methane is a greenhouse gas, but now it’s a media thing. From here on in it’s going to get political.

When the methane mantra erupted throughout the corporate media this week, seemingly on cue, I didn’t give it too much thought. I was bracing for climate lockdowns, we didn’t get those, at least not yet.

But thanks to my trusty “experts say” news alert filter, it soon became apparent to me what the play is likely going to be next…

You’ll Own Nothing, and Be Happy….

We’re all familiar the WEF montage depicting eight predictions for life in 2030. Prediction #1 was “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy”

(Because global Marxism will be running the show…)

And whatever you want, or need, it’ll be delivered to your door (of your rental unit) by drone…

(Because you’ll be on permanent lockdown)

Goal Prediction number 4, was…

You’ll eat much less meat…. an occasional treat…. for the environment and your health.

Yes, it says “our health” in the World Economic Forum video, but if the 5-star menu from COP26 or any Davos shindig shows us, soy patties and bugs aren’t on the menu when globalist elites are busily reimagining your future. The COP26 offerings contained some of the most carbon intense, red-blooded delicacies available: high grade Scottish haggis, venison, sounds yummy.

‘“According to the WWF, we (you) need to get [the carbon footprint of food] down below 0.5 kg CO2e [per meal] to reach the goals defined in the Paris Agreement,” reads a statement on each page of the online menu.’

You are going to have to ratchet your consumption below 0.5 kg of CO2e per meal. The Scottish Beef Burger on the COP26 menu clocks in at 3.3kg C02e. By 2030 that’s probably going to be the good behaviour allotment of meat for you and I for like, a whole year.

In The Crypto Capitalist Manifesto (which you can get for free when you sign up for the Bombthrower mailing list), we reveal what this relentless push for The Great Reset is really about:

The messaging coming out of global elites such as the World Economic Forum, The Party at Davos, the International Monetary Fund and even places as disparate as The Vatican and Hollywood are all riffing on the same theme: You, the middle class, the lower class, the masses, are going to have to get used to a lower standard of living. The real reason behind this isn’t because of climate change or even COVID. It’s because of the debt. The world is finally out of runway from kicking the can down the road all those times the global economy threatened to backslide into recession, or when previous monetary bubbles imploded. All those decades of collectively living on credit and borrowing against the future have finally hit the wall. This is it. We’re here. The end of the debt super-cycle.

Its no coincidence that the Metaverse is also a new buzzword of the zeitgeist. If these global elites have their way, then most of the plebeians are going to be shoved into VR tubes in their own apartments, where they can be fed a steady diet of intravenous soy protein. Any sundry maintenance expenses will be paid for by UBI which will, more than anything else, be a CBDC driven social credit system.

They’ll all be effectively Neo-Serfs, locked away from taking up space in the real world, which the elites (the top 1% of the 1%) will more or less own lock stock and barrel.

The divergence between the 1% and the 0.01%, and this is using 2015 data.

This all may be aspirational on the part of the Davos crew and terrifying for any of the outsiders who actually notice what is going on.

The truth is we’re in late-stage Globalism

But the reality is that we’re in late stage globalism and the technocratic scaffolding that underpins these machinations is actually in the process of imploding. I’ve outlined why here and here and I’m doing another piece on it shortly.

There will be no Great Reset, there may be a Great Reject instead. There will be no AI-inspired Singularity, but we may get a proverbial Tower of Babel moment instead. The world will not end because of climate change. Nation States are on the way out, Network States are on the rise. The fiat monetary system is coming to an end, and with it, all linear extrapolations of centralized, top-down governance models will become dysfunctional to the point of irrelevance.

