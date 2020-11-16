"The Great Reset" Trends On Twitter After Justin Trudeau Says Pandemic Has Provided "Opportunity"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

“The Great Reset” began trending on Twitter after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the coronavirus pandemic had provided an “opportunity for a reset.”

Trudeau made the comments during a United Nations video conference back in September, but they are only just receiving attention.

“Building back better means getting support to the most vulnerable while maintaining our momentum on reaching the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)” said Trudeau.

“This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset – this is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to re-imagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality and climate change,” he added.

Many Twitter users asserted that “The Great Reset” was a “conspiracy theory” despite the fact that it’s an agenda openly espoused by the World Economic Forum and numerous other financial elitists and NGOs.

As former Australian Senator Cory Bernardi outlined, “The Great Reset” is merely a re-branding of the move towards the centralization of power and a New World Order.

Bernardi noted how the coronavirus pandemic had facilitated the opportunity to impose a very similar crackdown that technocrats had previously sought to justify under the banner of climate change, namely, shutting down economies, lowering fuel consumption and airline travel as well as curtailing civil liberties and freedom of movement.

As we previously highlighted, in promoting “The Great Reset,” World Economic Forum globalist Klaus Schwab asserted that the world will “never” return to normal, despite him admitting that coronavirus “doesn’t pose a new existential threat.”

Watch the interview below with James Delingpole for a full breakdown of what “The Great Reset” actually represents.

