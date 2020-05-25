Greece Charges Turkey With 'Land Invasion' After Troops Cross River, Raise Turkish Flag

Via AlmasdarNews.com,

The Greek government recently accused Turkey of seizing some of its territory along its eastern border.

Turkey responded on Saturday by stating that it would not allow de facto borders after Athens complained to Ankara that Turkish forces had seized land at the course of the Evros River that separates the two countries.

Clashes involving refugees/migrants at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey in prior months, via Reuters.

A statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, “Ankara informed Greece that the river course has changed significantly for natural and artificial reasons, since 1926 when the borders were established, and that the solution requires technical coordination.”

The Daily Mail described of the crisis:

Turkish troops have invaded and occupied a small patch of Greek land Greece on their contested border. Around 35 soldiers marched on to a floodplain site on the east bank of the River Evros at Melissokomeio yesterday. Turkish soldiers and police special forces now have a solid presence within the Greek territory and have camped in the pocket of Apiary at Feres, reports Greek site Army Voice. At the camp there is now a small Turkish flag flying from a tree. Troops have rejected Greek demands to withdraw. It comes weeks after thousands of Syrian refugees failed to break through into Greece.

Via The Daily Mail

The Turkish ministry said, “The dispute can be resolved through talks between the technical delegations of the two countries, which is a proposal submitted by Ankara to Athens, adding,” We will not allow any form of de facto on our borders.”

For his part, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said last Wednesday that “the course of the river has changed”, indicating that there was tension between the two countries for this reason.

Greek media reported on Friday that Turkish forces occupied a piece of land that is usually submerged in water at this time of the year, located on the Greek side of the border.