Guardian Promotes "Global Lockdown" Every Two Years To Combat Climate Change

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The London Guardian has suggested that global lockdowns will be needed every two years in order to save the planet.

The outlet used the (now changed) alarmist headline ‘Global Lockdown Every Two Years Needed To Meet Paris CO2 Goals – Study’.

The piece refers to study published in the Nature journal by a team of researchers at the University of East Anglia, who concluded that CO2 emissions need to drop by the same amount as they have during the recent lockdown period “roughly every two years” in order to offset global warming.

The study did not advocate global lockdowns in order to achieve this, despite the Guardian’s misleading headline. In fact it called for “completely different methods”.

The headline was changed to the slightly less fear mongering ‘Equivalent of Covid emissions drop needed every two years – study’ after a backlash ensued.

Evidently I wasn't the only one who thought the original headline was terrible - the Guardian changed the title, eliminating the suggestion that we need a lockdown every 2 years. 👏👏



Equivalent of Covid emissions drop needed every two years - study https://t.co/mA2uEoMiWV — Hayley Stevenson (@hayley_stev) March 3, 2021

After many climate alarmists began touting the environmental virtues of lockdowns last year, we warned that climate lockdowns would become a thing:

The Guardian also has a history of over-hyping alarmist climate warnings, having previously reported that by 2020 we would be seeing “millions” of deaths, major European cities being sunken, and nuclear war due to planetary warming.

Remember guys, it's just 5 days until the UK is "plunged into a Siberian climate."



From the same trustworthy people who gave you mass starvation of humanity by the 80's, "ice free" Arctic summers by 2013 and Greta Thunberg.



You can trust them. pic.twitter.com/afGut28mXv — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 27, 2019

The Newspaper’s alarmist call for lockdowns comes days after the World Economic Forum was slammed for praising the effects lockdowns have had on cities:

Called it. The future will be "climate lockdowns." pic.twitter.com/LhZfruxGEX — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 27, 2021

The WEF had posted a video praising the “silence” and cleaner air due to a lack of people, but later deleted the post after social media users pointed out that cities are not supposed to be quiet, and lockdowns are leaving many facing extreme financial hardship.