Haitian President Jovenel Moise Assassinated By Unknown Attackers

The interim Prime Minister of Haiti, Claude Joseph, released a statement early Wednesday that reveals the president was assassinated hours ago.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been assassinated at home, according to the country's interim prime minister.



The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated around 0100 local time when "a group of unidentified individuals, some of whom spoke in Spanish," attacked his private residence.

"At around one in the morning, on the night of Tuesday, July 6 to Wednesday, July 7, 2021, a group of unidentified individuals, some of whom spoke in Spanish, attacked the private residence of the president of the Republic and thus mortally wounded the Chief of the state. France24's translation of Joseph's statement read.

Joseph denounced the assassination in what he described as a "hateful, inhumane and barbaric act," adding that First Lady Martine Moise was also wounded and remains hospitalized.

Joseph asked the public to remain calm, and the "security situation of the country is under the control of the National Police of Haiti and the Armed Forces of Haiti." He said, "all measures are taken to ensure the continuity of the State and protect the Nation. Democracy and the Republic will win."

The Caribbean country has been plagued with economic, political, and social instabilities, with out-of-control gang violence surging in the capital of Port-au-Prince. Food and fuel inflation has spiked as the average wage per day is around $2. There's been a lot of disgust around the Moise administration from a large swath of the civilian population. There have been calls for his removal from office before his term ends.