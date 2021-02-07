Haiti's President Says "Attempted Coup D'Etat" Foiled; 23 Arrested

AFP News Agency reports Haitian authorities arrested more than 20 people accused of trying to murder President Jovenel Moise and overthrow the government.

#BREAKING Attempted coup foiled in Haiti: justice minister pic.twitter.com/TgZqVq9pHJ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 7, 2021

The "attempted coup d'etat", according to justice minister Rockefeller Vincent, included some high-ranking officials. Authorities said they arrested a top judge and national police officers, along with seizing a cache of weapons.

Moise thanked his head of security for foiling the coup d'etat. He said, "the goal of these people was to make an attempt on my life - that plan was aborted."

Moise alleged the plot to overthrow the government began late last year but did not provide further details or the names of the people who were arrested. The president has been governing the Caribbean country for more than one year without checks and balances on his power.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise

On Friday, US Department spokesman Ned Price requested that the Haitian Parliament conduct "free and fair legislative elections so that lawmakers may resume its rightful role."

Moise's presidential term ends on Sunday, but the president refuses to leave office before 2022, claiming that an "interim government" occupied his first year in office, which is why he is extending his presidential term from five years to six years.

"The Haitian people deserve the opportunity to elect their leaders and restore Haiti's democratic institutions," Price added.

Moise's political uncertainty is fueling what could spark opposition street demonstrations in the coming days.