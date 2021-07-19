Half Million Chinese Sign Letter Demanding WHO Probe US Fort Detrick Lab 

Chinese state-run media Global Times attempts to flip the narrative that maybe COVID-19 originated from a US Lab.

Chinese Communist Party's top mouthpiece, Global Times, says more than half a million Chinese citizens have endorsed a letter to request the World Health Organization (WHO) to investigate a top-secret biosafety level 4 lab in Maryland.

The move to divert attention from the Wuhan Institute of Virology comes as the Chinese media outlet points out that a group of Chinese netizens drafted a letter to the WHO to investigate the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick, Maryland.

The letter went on to say Fort Detrick lab is known to store some of the most deadly and infectious viruses, including Ebola, novel coronavirus, SARS, MERS, smallpox, among others. It added if any of these dangerous diseases were leaked or accidentally escaped, they could pose a severe risk to the international community.

"But this lab has a notorious record on lab security. There have been scandals of anthrax bacterium from the lab being stolen, causing poisoning to many and even death. There has been a leakage incident in the lab in the autumn of 2019 right before the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, however, detailed information had been withheld by the US under excuses of national security," the letter said.

Global Times continues to twist the narrative that perhaps the novel coronavirus could be linked to the Maryland lab.

The letter noted that China has allowed Western virologists and US media to visit the Wuhan lab, while the US has not followed suit with Fort Detrick nor released data with "countries including China that are independent from US geopolitical influence."

We've noted before the US funded research at the Wuhan lab for "understanding the risk of bat coronavirus emergence."

The game at play between superpowers is to control the narrative of COVID's origins. Notice how there's no mention of Wuhan South China Seafood Wholesale Market anymore as top Biden administration officials push the theory that the virus accidentally escaped from the Wuhan lab.