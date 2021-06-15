Hawaii Scrambles Stealth Jets For "Irregular Air Patrol"
Officials over the weekend would not disclose why three armed stealth fighter jets were scrambled for an "irregular air patrol," according to Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
"The 154th Fighter Wing launched two F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday," Pacific Air Forces wrote in an email.
"A third was launched at approximately 5 p.m."
The command at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requested the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to "conduct an irregular air patrol and the situation resolved, prompting the fighters and a KC-135 Stratotanker (a refueling plane) to return to base. We cannot discuss further specifics of the situation."
Scrambling stealth fighter jets is not uncommon.
For example, F-22s are tasked with intercepting unknown or potentially threatening aircraft that approach or have entered U.S. airspace.
But what remains a mystery here is that usually, the military is open about its encounters.
The War Zone submitted a Freedom Of Information Act request into what happened Sunday afternoon and received a short non-response...