Hipster Climate Change Protesters Left Behind 120 Tons Of Trash In London

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

As police stand by and allow hipster ‘protesters’ under the ‘Extinction Rebellion’ banner to bring London to a standstill again, it has been revealed that during protests two years ago, the climate change obsessed extremists dumped 120 TONS of garbage on to the streets.

The London Telegraph notes that Nickie Aiken, Conservative MP for Cities of London and Westminster, cited a report pointing to the cleanup costing £50,000 in 2019.

The report notes:

The former leader of City of Westminster Council said: “The disruption to local people and businesses is immeasurable. I was told by the council that last time Extinction Rebellion were here for two weeks, they cleared 120 tons of rubbish left behind. That added £50,000 to their costs. This is local people’s council tax.”

They can’t even be bothered to clean up after themselves, but they will repeatedly tell you that you are killing the planet by traveling to work on a train.

In addition, the report notes that the protesters claim to be targeting the ‘wealthy’ in London, but repeatedly disrupt poorer people’s lives.

“Westminster and the City of London are considered very wealthy areas, but I want to remind people that actually it’s not all about wealth. There are major areas of deprivation in central London and 25 per cent of homes are social rented. “The wealthy who live here have gone for the summer, so it’s those who live here permanently and can’t escape who are living with this so-called ‘beautiful chaos’.”

Aiken also noted that local police resources have been diverted to deal with the protesters, leaving local neighbourhoods without a police presence.

“The police resources going into policing this protest in the next fortnight is shocking. At the same time, our neighbourhoods are not seeing their local police officers because they’re in central London.”

Extinction Rebellion claims that there was “no extra cost” to the taxpayer in regards to their 2019 protests, and that the 120 tons of rubbish dropped on the streets isn’t abnormal because it was over a two week period.

As we noted at the height of the protests two years ago, just 8% of people support the message and methods of protest used by Extinction Rebellion, described by Professor and sociologist Frank Furedi as “a carnival for middle classes who love to dress up as activists.”

