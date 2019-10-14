Hong Kong Police Targeted With Explosive Device

Hong Kong police in Kowloon say a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) was set off approximately 33 feet away from a police car that had rushed to the scene of this weekend's protests in order to clear barricades, according to Bloomberg. It marks the first time such a device has been used.

Parts of a homemade bomb that targeted police officers in Hong Kong on Sunday.CreditLam Yik Fei for The New York Times

According to Suryanto Chin-chiu, superintendent of the city's explosive ordinance disposal bureau, the IED was not close enough to injure anyone.

The bomb was meant to "kill and seriously harm police officers at the scene," according to Suryanto, who said that it appeared homemade but "required a certain level of chemical knowledge."

"We believe such explosives were intended to injure our officers," said deputy police commissioner Tang Ping-keung. "These people doing violent acts are not protesters. They are indeed rioters and criminals that are destroying our rule of law," he added.

"Whatever causes they claim they are fighting for can never justify such triad-like behavior."

Police have no suspects in the case in what marks a significant escalation from pro-democracy protests (or someone who wants to make it look like them).

As the demonstrations have turned increasingly violent, the Chinese authorities have labeled some of the protesters’ actions “close to terrorism.” Officials in Beijing have warned that the military could intervene in the protests, leaving Hong Kong to wonder what line would have to be crossed to draw such a response. Once armed only with umbrellas to protect against rain and perhaps tear gas, the demonstrators have more recently brandished bricks and sidewalk paving stones, as well as knives and gasoline bombs. -NYT

This weekend saw at least two Hong Kong police officers attacked; one who was knocked down by a flying drop-kick as he attempted to arrest a protester...

And the other who was slashed in the neck as he walked through a MTR station.

Video footage from Ming Pao showed a team of officers about to enter Kwun Tong MTR station, as a man came up from behind and jabbed a sharp object – similar to a box cutter – towards the neck of one of the officers. The officer in question then chased down the assailant, and two people were arrested on the scene. -Hong Kong Free Press

"The sharp-edged object is a deadly weapon. Police will strive to investigate all violent acts," read and official statement. Eyewitnesses reported the right side of the officer's uniform was stained with blood.