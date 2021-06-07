"Horrific Accident" - Pakistan Train Crash Kills Dozens 

Dozens were killed after two express trains in southern Pakistan collided Monday morning, killing at least 32 and injuring 80 others, according to NYTimes.

The Sir Syed Express train collided with the Millat Express in the southern Sindh Province between railway stations. The collision took place after the Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express hit it afterward. It wasn't clear why the Millat Express train derailed.

Passengers are still trapped in the wreckage of the Millat Express train as authorities arrange heavy machinery to rescue those crying for help https://t.co/VZxwyzSHBF #TrainAccident pic.twitter.com/RXyTUiEEte — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) June 7, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that he was "shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 30 passengers dead" and requested the "Railway Minister to reach site & ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead."

Khan also called for a "comprehensive investigation" into the deadly crash.

Pakistan Railways Minister, Azam Khan Swati, released a statement that said an inquiry into the collision is underway. "It is too early to say whether the accident was due to sabotage or due to the dilapidated condition of the train track," he said.

Khan, who came to power in 2018, has promised to overhaul the country's train network, which seriously needs to be modernized and better maintained.

Train accidents under Khan's government have been all too frequent. In 2019, more than 70 passengers were killed when a train caught fire.

Some Millat Express train passengers were headed to a wedding, local media reported. It was not known if they were among the dead or wounded. In total, there were 1,100 people aboard both trains.