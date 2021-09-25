Huawei CFO Gets Hero's Welcome In China While Canadians Land Quietly After Biden Acquiesced To 'Hostage Diplomacy'

China is essentially declaring 'victory' after the Biden DOJ struck a deal with Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou for a deferred prosecution agreement, allowing her to go free from her Canadian confinement after nearly three years.

She was treated to a hero's welcome in a major homecoming after her Air China plane touched down at Shenzhen's Bao’an International Airport at about 10 pm local time on Saturday. State media gave the event major coverage and the city was decked out in celebratory banners of "Welcome Home" - and a sizeable crowd of supporters came out to greet her.

A teary-eyed Meng while holding a bouquet roses gave a brief speech wherein she said to the crowd, "I am finally home after over 1,000 days of suffering." She joyfully added, "Finally I am home". State media said that about 60 million people watched the live-stream of the event.

However, while in Vancouver her very loose form of house arrest wherein she was monitored 24/7 but still free to move about, had been dubbed by US media an "opulent detention"... so the reality was a far cry from "1,000 days of suffering."

"The motherland will always provide you with the most powerful support," the airport tower had radioed to her inbound flight just ahead of touchdown. Supporters on the tarmac waived the national flag of China while holding huge banners.

She must now spend two weeks at a hotel in isolation, based on the country's strict quarantine requirement for any and all travelers from foreign countries.

According to a further description of the festive scene:

She thanked the support from the Chinese government and people, and said she was touched by President Xi Jinping’s concern for her case. After her speech, Meng sang along as the crowd burst into a patriotic Chinese song called "Ode to the Motherland."

But here's what Bloomberg relates of the other side what's being dubbed China's hostage diplomacy concerning the "two Michaels" subsequently released from Chinese detention in tit-for-tat exchange: "In contrast, Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig arrived to a more low-key reception. The pair landed in Calgary before sunrise on Saturday, accompanied by Dominic Barton, Canada’s ambassador to China."

Welcome home, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. You’ve shown incredible strength, resilience, and perseverance. Know that Canadians across the country will continue to be here for you, just as they have been. pic.twitter.com/1UoLbBFGNv — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 25, 2021

"Dressed in blazers and face-masks, they were met by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who hugged the pair on the tarmac," the report details. "Government officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and the nation’s spy agency, tweeted welcome messages to the pair, who were expected to reunite with the families in private."

China's state media didn't miss the opportunity to claim a "triumph" for the nation in the face of US and Canada's conspiring to keep the Huawei executive in a lengthy 'illegal detention', which both countries said was for illicit dealings with Iran under US sanctions.

More than 60 million people watched livestreaming of #Meng Wanzhou’s arrival in Shenzhen. Yes, Chinese people regard Meng regaining freedom as victory of justice and we believe China’s powerful national strength has shaped this result. pic.twitter.com/uPmahPPoRr — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 25, 2021

People’s Daily for example titled an article hailing her return, "No Force Will Prevent China’s Progress" while claiming the ordeal as a major victory for China’s Communist Party in the face of Western aggression.