The 'Incomplete' Map That Has China Fuming At NBC's Olympic Coverage

A mere two days into the Tokyo Summer Olympic games and geopolitical controversy centering on China has already erupted. Beijing has angrily denounced major US network NBC for displaying an "incomplete" map of the country, slamming it as the news channels attempt to "play political tricks" which has resulted in 'hurt feelings'.

NBC's Opening Ceremony coverage on Friday featured a map generated on the screen as the Chinese team walked into the stadium which showed the outline of mainland China, but was lacking Taiwan and claimed possessions in the South China Sea.

First “hurt feelings” transgression of the Tokyo Olympics happened halfway through the opening ceremony, as NBC uses an “incomplete map” of China. pic.twitter.com/TBcSUIAeuE — Eric Fish (@ericfish85) July 24, 2021

China's foreign ministry issued its protest and denunciation via its Chinese consulate in New York which included explanation that "The map is an expression of the national territory, symbolizing national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

As it's "incomplete," China is now urging "NBC to recognize the serious nature of this problem and take measures to correct the error."

"Attempts to use the Olympic Games to play political 'tricks' and self-promotion to achieve ulterior motives will never succeed," the statement added. The consulate stopped short of specifying exactly what was missing, but it's clearly a reference to the most hotly contested territorial issue of the moment - Taiwan's status.

Using a wrong map of #China is a real lack of common sense. Politicizing sports and violating the Olympics Charter spirits will only do harm to the #Olympics Games and the relationship between the #Chinese and the #US people. @NBCSports @SavannahGuthrie pic.twitter.com/sP6AGRXLZI — Chinese Consulate General in New York (@ChinaCG_NYC) July 24, 2021

No doubt adding insult to injury was also NBC's narration at the time the Chinese team was making their Olympic debut..

The second happened moments later when NBC commentator Savannah Guthrie talked about how China is under “international scrutiny from human right organizations” and Western governments for HK, Uighur, and minority treatment as the Chinese team walked out. pic.twitter.com/iwrDT7zpyM — Eric Fish (@ericfish85) July 24, 2021

The NBC anchor pointed out that China remains under "international scrutiny from human right organizations". She then went through the litany: Hong Kong, the treatment of Muslim Uighur minorities, and strained tensions with Washington - in a somewhat unusually specific list of grievances during what's supposedly an 'apolitical' international athletic competition.

Chinese state media was also quick to call it a violation of the spirit of the Olympic Charter...

Chinese Consulate General in NY on Sat slams NBC's wrong behavior of using an incomplete map of China when broadcasting the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics, noting China firmly opposes actions that violate the spirit of the Olympic Charter. It urged NBC to correct mistake. pic.twitter.com/jOCC7mRvmI — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 24, 2021

NBC has made no indication that it plans to backtrack or refrain from using the map during its ongoing coverage. The disagreement comes just after China retaliated against US Hong Kong-related sanctions with its own targeted punitive measures, including against former Commerce Secretary under Trump, Wilbur Ross.