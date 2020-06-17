Indian PM Narendra Modi Breaks Silence After Deadly Border Skirmish With China

Update (0640ET): In an announcement that should probably be taken with a grain of salt (considering that simply backing down would be politically unfeasible for Modi and his nationalist government), China's Foreign Ministry says it has reached an agreement with India to stop any further border hostilities.

CHINA, INDIA AGREE TO RESOLVE BORDER CLASH IN A FAIR WAY, DE-ESCALATE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE -CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY

China said earlier that it was in "close communication" with India via diplomatic and military channels, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. Zhao reiterated that the situation between the two neighbors is "stable" and "controllable." While Indian PM Modi has promised to pursue a diplomatic solution, he said that India can "reply suitably" if provoked by the Chinese.

* * *

After maintaining a disquieting silence for more than 24 hours, Indian PM Narendra Modi delivered his first statement since the deadly border clash between Indian and Chinese forces that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

During a televised address to the nation, Modi insisted India wouldn't allow the sacrifice made by its soldiers to be made in vain. India will protect its territory and integrity, before adding that India is "culturally a peaceful nation and has cooperated with neighboring countries: Modi wants to ensure the country that India's integrity and sovereignty are top priorities for us, and nobody can stop India from protecting it.

India will protect the country’s land and its integrity, Modi promised, though a diplomatic solution will be sought to prevent further violence - though India reserves the right to retaliate if provoked.

Reuters: INDIA PM MODI, ON INDO-CHINA BORDER DISPUTE, SAYS WANT TO REASSURE THAT SACRIFICE OF OUR SOLDIERS WILL NOT GO IN VAIN — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) June 17, 2020

The opposition Congress Party, led by Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi political family, has repeatedly slammed the prime minister over his silence, and posited it as part of a pattern of weakness shown during previous border spats (which seem to be happening more and more under Modi's Hindu Nationalist government).

PM Modi's silence is an insult to every soldier that has laid down their life to protect our nation.#PMDaroMatJawabDo pic.twitter.com/vPKX1yvBRc — Congress (@INCIndia) June 17, 2020

The party has demanded more answers from Modi, including a more complete explanation of what caused the skirmish.

Today when there's anger in the country regarding this incident then PM should come forward & tell the truth to the country that how did China occupy our land and why did our 20 soldiers lose their lives? What is the situtaion there today?: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/OczUqQj0jm — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

A surge in patriotism followed Modi's address, though even beforehand, the hashtag #westandwithindianarmy has gone viral in India.

We'll never forget their sacrifice to us & this country. My prayers go out to their families 🙏🙏 #WeStandWithINDIANArmy — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) June 17, 2020

* * *

The meeting, which was apparently focused on the coronavirus outbreak, involved Modi and the chief ministers of 15 Indian states and territories, and featured a 2-minute moment of silence to honor the 20 Indian soldiers killed during yesterday's border skirmish.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of 15 states and union territories, who are present in the meeting via video-conferencing today, observe two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in #GalwanValley clash. pic.twitter.com/R9smyDFwbR — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Meanwhile, China's state media reported early Wednesday about a People's Liberation Army live-fire drill in Tibet as tensions with India escalated following a deadly clash on the disputed Himalayan border. It appears the exercises were held after the deadly clash.

Citing Chinese state media, the SCMP reported that the drill simulated removing the enemy’s fortified positions using a joint operation with a brigade (around 7,000 soldiers) of soldiers on the 4,700m-high plateau. The exercises involved tanks, artillery, missiles and electronic communications equipment.

The report followed the lethal battle in the Galwan Valley on Monday between Indian-controlled Ladakh and Chinese controlled Aksai Chin. Though, as we reported back in May, border tensions between the two nuclear-armed regional superpowers have been escalating in recent weeks, culminating in the skirmish.