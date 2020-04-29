Iran Breaks Through US-Led Blockade To Deliver Record Amount Of Oil To Syria

Via AlMasdarNews.com,

Iran has managed to break through the long-term US blockade to deliver a large amount of oil to the Syrian Arab Republic, a tanker tracking website has revealed.

According to the website Tanker Trackers, Iran has significantly increased their oil exports to Syria, with several cargoes reportedly reaching the Port of Baniyas in the Tartous Governorate.

Iranian oil tanker, file image.

The website reported that Iran is currently delivering more than three times the normal amount they export to Syria, which is a significant increase to the Arab Republic, who relied heavily on the Islamic Republic’s oil last year.

US government-funded Radio Farda reported:

Since full U.S. sanctions were imposed on Iran in May 2019, Syria has been receiving an average of around 2 million barrels of crude monthly from Iran, and now more than three times is being delivered at once. In January and February, Iran’s biggest oil customer, China reduced its imports and with this large cargo arriving in Syria, that country has become the largest oil importer from Iran.

“There can be several reasons why this is happening. Excess oil stocks in the midst of sanctions and a global oil glut is forcing Iran to ship and perhaps store the oil in a friendly country,” the report continued.

The scene in major Syrian cities only a year ago, when some were "near standstill" due to the US and EU blockade:

US and EU sanctions have created a fuel shortage crisis in Syria, "bringing some major cities to a near standstill."



But Wall Street's Journal whitewashes this collective punishment of Syrians by reducing millions of civilians to just "Assad's loyalists" https://t.co/MB4ughcBiX — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) April 23, 2019

“Another reason is that Bashar Assad’s government and Hezbollah can be conduits to sell the oil on the black market. One place Hezbollah can manage to do this is Lebanon, where it has sway over the government,” Radio Farda reported further.

However, despite these claims, the large oil exports to Syria have less to do with selling the petrol and more to do with the Arab Republic providing relief to its people.

Since the U.S. currently occupies some of Syria’s largest oil fields, the Arab Republic has been forced to find alternatives to meet the civil demand for this resource.