Iran Deploys F-14 Fighter Jets, Places Ballistic Missile Bases On 'High Alert'

Tehran has deployed Grumman F-14 Tomcat fighter jets to its borders hours after the U.S. killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike at Baghdad international airport, according to Sputnik News.

NBC News Tehran Bureau Chief Ali Arouzi tweeted that "Iranian f14 fighters jets maneuvering on the western skies and on alert and patrol."

Iranian f14 fighters jets manoeuvring on the western skies and on alert and patrol. State tv — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) January 3, 2020

Al-Mayadeen news tweeted: "Iran: Revolutionary Guard Agency of Iran: Armed forces in the army and Revolutionary Guard are awaiting orders from the highest command."

In other related news, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned in a statement that the "criminals" responsible for the death of a top Iranian general will face "severe revenge," and that retaliation could be a regional war.

And defense analyst Babak Taghvaee tweeted that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) "has put all of its ballistic missile bases on high-alert. #IRGC affiliated news media of #Iran's Islamic Regime claim that they are ready to launch missiles at several airbases which host #USAF airplanes in #UAE, #Qatar, #SaudiArabia & #Jordan!"

#BREAKING: #IRGC Aerospace Force has put all of its ballistic missile bases on high-alert. #IRGC affiliated news media of #Iran's Islamic Regime claim that they are ready to launch missiles at several air bases which host #USAF airplanes in #UAE, #Qatar, #SaudiArabia & #Jordan! pic.twitter.com/u7YqFtJ3wc — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 3, 2020

This news was released by #IRGC affiliated news channels in social media platforms this morning. When #Iran-based journalists including H. Dalirian from #Tasnim News contacted Spokesman of #IRGC Aerospace Force and asked him about this news, he didn't deny it. pic.twitter.com/34f6omQaYA — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 3, 2020

Here are the possible US military bases within striking range of Iran.

The world is in uncharted waters. It's anyone's guess what Iran will do next...