Iran Refuses To Hand Over Crash Data, Stoking Speculation Plane Was Accidentally Shot Down

Iran will reportedly refuse to hand over black box data from the Boeing 737 that crashed over Tehran last night to Boeing, stoking speculation that the aircraft was shot down by an Iranian missile.

Video of wreckage from the crash, which shows shattered bodies and debris spread over a wide area, has surfaced on social media.

سوگواری خانواده های جانباختگان سقوط هواپیما

گروه چند رسانه ای ایران

https://t.co/n1ZUp5V19q pic.twitter.com/umpn0ui58e — روزنامه ایران (@IranNewspaper) January 8, 2020

As we reported overnight, the 737 800, which is very different from the 737 MAX and has an excellent safety track record, crashed over Tehran just minutes after takeoff, killing all 176 people onboard.

Ukraine International Airlines said in a statement that the plane that crashed was in excellent condition, adding that it was "one of the best planes" in UIA's fleet, and had undergone necessary maintenance just days before the crash, RT reports.

The Boeing 737-800, which was delivered to UIA in 2016, was "in excellent condition" before its last flight from Tehran to Kiev, Evgeny Dykhne, the company’s president, told reporters in Kiev, also describing the aircraft as "one of the best."

Overnight, the rumor mill pointed to mechanical errors, which caused Boeing's shares, already under pressure from the 737 MAX fallout, to slide.

The crash happened shortly after the plane departed Tehran's airport Wednesday morning

UIA flight director Ihor Sosnovsky even ruled out pilot error as a potential cause of the crash, explaining that the ill-fated flight was manned by a "reinforced crew," including Captain Volodymyr Yaponenko, Pilot Instructor Oleksiy Naumkin and First Officer Serhiy Khomenko.

All of this makes Iran's rumored decision not to fork over the black box data more suspicious. Was the plane accidentally struck by an Iranian missile? The timing sure seems suspicious, given that the plane crashed over Iran during the same timeframe that the country was lobbing missiles at American bases in Iraq.

All 176 passengers and crew on board the plane died in the crash, officials said. (AP)

To us, if the plane just happened to crash over Iran just as the country was firing off missiles, well, that certainly would be one hell of a coincidence, wouldn't it?

As one analyst claimed, there was "absolutely no way" the crash was due to mechanical difficulties, offering an explanation that sounds fairly convincing.

There is absolutely no way that the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran is due to mechanical difficulties.



Which mechanical failures immediately drop all ADS-B transmissions on a new plane in a conflict zone? None.



Data looks similar to MH17. pic.twitter.com/cp7e0XQxVG — kraigernetes (@craig_tracey) January 8, 2020

So how does a trader exploit this? The most obvious play would be to take a look at Boeing shares. If it's confirmed the manufacturer and airline aren't to blame for the crash, we imagine Boeing shares will rebound.

Most of the passengers on board were making connecting flights via Kiev’s Boryspil airport, the main hub for UIA. Among the dead were citizens of Iran, Canada, Germany, the UK, Sweden and Afghanistan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky directed the government to launch an inquiry and to "consider all possible versions [of the crash]."

Boeing has launched an investigation into the crash, while Iran has launched a criminal investigation - or what might be more accurately described as a hunt for a scapegoat.

In other news, a complete list of passengers has been released by the airline:

