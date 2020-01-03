Iranians And Iraqis Celebrate, Thank Trump For Airstrike That Killed Ruthless Military General

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 09:30

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

“As an Iranian, I want to thank you with all my heart”

Iranians and Iraqis are celebrating after the Pentagon, under the direction of President Trump, carried out an airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

The action came in response to an Iran-led attack on the US embassy in Iraq.

Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, a designated terror group since 2007, was despised by many in Iran, and by Iraqis who have been subject to a campaign of terror in their own country at the hands of forces operating in lockstep with the Iranian military.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had deemed Soleimani equally as dangerous as Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Iraqis were seen dancing in the streets at the news of Soleimani’s death:

Iranians who have been forced to live under ruthless military rule, took to Twitter to thank Trump with the hashtag #TnxPOTUS4Soleimani:

There are thousands more tweets.

Some decried the total lack of coverage from Western media until now

Others singled out those criticizing the US action, saying that they do not need uninformed Westerners speaking on their behalf:

Reports also suggest that US marines captured high profile terrorist figures:

President Trump tweeted an American flag without further comment:

