Iran's Zarif Gleefully Wishes Netanyahu Farewell "Into The Dustbin Of History"

With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in desperate 11th hour scrambling to try and pick off enough lawmakers on the right-wing to deny a power-sharing government under an unlikely coalition formed by Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid and Ra'am (United Arab List) chairman Mansour Abbas - Iran has taken a moment to mock Israel's longest serving prime minister as he's on his way out.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in a Thursday tweet said farewell to Netanyahu and his "disgraceful" political journey which has taken he and his allies "into the dustbin of history". He wrote provocatively that "Netanyahu has joined the disgraceful journey of his anti-Iran co-conspirators—Bolton, Trump and Pompeo—into the dustbin of history."

He continued in the social media message: "Iran continues to stand tall. This destiny has been repeated over several millennia for all those wishing Iranians harm. Time to change course." The "changing course" could be a reference to positive momentum in Vienna as Tehran looks to be on the verge of striking a restored nuclear deal with world powers, which Netanyahu and other Israeli officials have sought to thwart at all costs.

Indeed during Trump and Netanyahu's tenures and close intelligence coordination, Iran very nearly saw itself in a full-blown war with the US and its allies, especially following the Trump-approved assassination of IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani on January 3rd, 2020.

Zarif and Netanyahu throughout the years of the Trump administration often engaged in bellicose indirect verbal attacks via statements, also as it became clear Israel was behind a string of assassinations, including the Islamic Republic's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in November 2020.

On Thursday Netanyahu again accused his one-time close ally Naftali Bennet of being a traitor and "selling out" - saying that "All right-wing Knesset members must oppose this dangerous left-wing government." He also called the newly proposed government the "fraud of the century" which will endanger citizens' lives.

The new so-called "change coalition" is moving fast seeking Knesset approval, with The Hill noting that "Picking off right-wing coalition members is likely the only way to undermine the group before the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, holds a confidence vote in the coming days to confirm the coalition’s status as the ruling government."

If confirmed then Netanyahu would finally be out and is expected to become the opposition head, but is further expected to face criminal charges while no longer enjoying the immunity afforded by the PM's office. Bennet would serve the first two years and prime minister, with Lapid serving the latter two of the four-year term.