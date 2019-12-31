Iraq Protestors Storm US Embassy In Baghdad

Thousands of Iraqi protestors attacked various parts of the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday after US airstrikes killed dozens of Iran-backed Iraqi militia over the weekend. The attack on the embassy has been widely documented on Twitter with videos and pictures showing the destruction.

Protestors are currently breaking into the #US Embassy in #Baghdad, #Iraq. Kata’ib #Hezbollah supporters have managed to break through the first security gate (photo via @thestevennabil) flags can be seen. pic.twitter.com/mIpTn70wF9 — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) December 31, 2019

One freelance journalist recorded the moment when the angry mob chanted, "No, no to America, no, no to Israel" outside of the embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone.

The Times of Israel's Mina Bai tweeted a video of what appears to be part of the embassy on fire.

BREAKING: footages of Iran backed Shii militia setting firing to #US embassy wall in #Iraq pic.twitter.com/hv6E1ipqls — mina bai (@bai_mina) December 31, 2019

More videos show protestors are burning the outer walls of the embassy.

#Iraq Protestors are burning the outer walls of the #US Embassy in Baghdad.pic.twitter.com/Cl6lt5bp5M — nonouzi (@Gerrrty) December 31, 2019

It appears thousands of protestors are currently outside the embassy chanting anti-American slogans, throwing objects over the embassy wall, and burning things at the main gate.

Protestors are attempting to storm the main gate of the embassy.

Demonstrators took a video of the embassy's security forces behind bulletproof glass.



The man here asks the protesters to step back. From outside the #US #Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone. #Iraq pic.twitter.com/hSvaLFJ3Tk — Sinan Salaheddin Mahmoud (@sinansm) December 31, 2019

The US airstrike on Sunday on Hezbollah bases in Iraq and Syria were in response to attacks on US troops in the region.

ABC News said there had been no reports of any embassy staff hurt in the current rampage.

All security forces have been withdrawn to the inner areas of the embassy with US troops on top of the main embassy building with assault rifles pointed at protestors.

Reuters noted that the US ambassador and other staff members have been evacuated from the embassy. One official said few embassy protection staff remained as the risk of the compound being overrun was high.

Seven armored vehicles with 30 Iraqi troops arrived outside the embassy to assist US forces.

The White House, Pentagon, and the State Department have been silent on Tuesday morning about the embassy breach.