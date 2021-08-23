print-icon

Israel Pummels Gaza In Nighttime Airstrikes After Hamas Incendiary Balloons Cause Dozen Fires

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Aug 23, 2021 - 05:39 PM

Israeli is pummeling the Gaza Strip in a series of airstrikes Monday night, after earlier in the day there were widespread reports of about a dozen fires being set in southern Israel when incendiary balloons deployed by Hamas triggered an Israeli emergency response to the fires.

Within the first hour of the Israeli strikes being initially reported, the attacks have been sustained, suggesting Israel and Gaza could be once again headed for a major flare-up in tit-for-tat missile attacks, such as what happened during major fighting for eleven days in May.

Additionally, The Times of Israel is reporting that defense officials are bracing for likely escalation: "Israeli security officials believe Israel and Hamas are again on a collision course in Gaza, as the terror group encourages further violent protests along the border, Channel 12 news reports."

This new escalation is happening just three days ahead of the planned meeting between Prime Minister Bennett and US President Joe Biden at the White House, set for Aug.26.

But this means Bennett is likely to pursue a cautious policy of restraint just before meeting the US President, where he hopes to focus on Iran in hopes of persuading Biden to abandon efforts for a restored nuclear nuclear deal in Vienna.

So far sites in Gaza which been hit are reported to be Jabaliya, Zeitoun and Khan Younis, al-Qadisiyah.

Early images from local Gaza news networks appear to show a major aerial assault underway...

Since the weekend there have been riots which the Israelis say were "instigated by Hamas" along the Gaza border fence with Israel, sending tensions soaring.

On Saturday the IDF military spokesman said, "An Israeli Border Police soldier was critically injured by live fire from Gaza and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital."

That prior incident was caught on film and widely circulated. The footage shows a Palestinian shooting an Israeli sniper at point blank range through a small hole in the border wall, where Israeli troops had taken up positions.

0