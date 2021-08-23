Israel Pummels Gaza In Nighttime Airstrikes After Hamas Incendiary Balloons Cause Dozen Fires

Israeli is pummeling the Gaza Strip in a series of airstrikes Monday night, after earlier in the day there were widespread reports of about a dozen fires being set in southern Israel when incendiary balloons deployed by Hamas triggered an Israeli emergency response to the fires.

Within the first hour of the Israeli strikes being initially reported, the attacks have been sustained, suggesting Israel and Gaza could be once again headed for a major flare-up in tit-for-tat missile attacks, such as what happened during major fighting for eleven days in May.

BREAKING: Gaza is reportedly currently under attack in multiple locations within the East, South, and West, potentially including Gaza City and Khan Yunis.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/nT44HKUP71 — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) August 23, 2021

Additionally, The Times of Israel is reporting that defense officials are bracing for likely escalation: "Israeli security officials believe Israel and Hamas are again on a collision course in Gaza, as the terror group encourages further violent protests along the border, Channel 12 news reports."

This new escalation is happening just three days ahead of the planned meeting between Prime Minister Bennett and US President Joe Biden at the White House, set for Aug.26.

But this means Bennett is likely to pursue a cautious policy of restraint just before meeting the US President, where he hopes to focus on Iran in hopes of persuading Biden to abandon efforts for a restored nuclear nuclear deal in Vienna.

Footage of one of the IDF strikes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza this evening. pic.twitter.com/CQgCtZtaGj — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 23, 2021

So far sites in Gaza which been hit are reported to be Jabaliya, Zeitoun and Khan Younis, al-Qadisiyah.

Early images from local Gaza news networks appear to show a major aerial assault underway...

#BREAKING| Scenes of Israeli strikes currently bombarding different locations across Gaza. #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/zPUbacG6Tp — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 23, 2021

Since the weekend there have been riots which the Israelis say were "instigated by Hamas" along the Gaza border fence with Israel, sending tensions soaring.

On Saturday the IDF military spokesman said, "An Israeli Border Police soldier was critically injured by live fire from Gaza and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital."

Another angle of the incident on the Gaza border shows a Palestinian apparently shooting with a handgun through the hole in the border wall, before the others try to snatch the IDF soldier's rifle. pic.twitter.com/ko69mHH4QW — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 21, 2021

That prior incident was caught on film and widely circulated. The footage shows a Palestinian shooting an Israeli sniper at point blank range through a small hole in the border wall, where Israeli troops had taken up positions.