Israel Resumes Practicing Military Attacks On Iran After 2-Year Pause

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,

The Israeli Air Force has resumed, after a two-year pause, what is being described as "intense" drills to practice attacking Iran’s nuclear sites, a move that likely would start a major war.



This comes just days after a report that the Israeli government approved a $1.5 billion budget increase for the military explicitly to pay for preparations to attack Iran. Defense Minister Benny Gantz defended the spending, saying it is necessary to prepare for the planned attack on Iran. This is expected to include acquiring new planes to participate in the attack.

An Israeli Air Force Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker and F-16 fighter jets, via AFP

Underpinning Israel’s on-again, off-again planning to attack are decades of efforts to get the United States to attack Iran instead. Usually Israel’s scaling up its own unilateral options is theater to try to pressure the US.



This time, it comes not long after Israeli officials were crowing about Secretary of State Antony Blinken giving lip service to a US military option. This was reported to be exactly what Israel wanted, but now Israel is back to spending on its own war option.



In the grand scheme of things, the Israeli war narrative fuels itself more than anything, trying to feed US policy with alarmist claims and false statements about the months until Iran has a bomb they aren’t even working on.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is in Moscow discussing Syria and Iran with President Putin...

PM @naftalibennett said Friday he and #Russian President Vladimir #Putin discussed Israel's fears over #Iran’s strengthening in Syria, the campaign against the #Iranian #nuclear program and Russia's fears over uncoordinated Israeli attacks in Syriahttps://t.co/1m0Oc5suNZ — CJP Israel 🇮🇱 (@CJPIsrael) October 22, 2021

Though decades of this has made US decision-makers at least a little resistant, Israel’s own politicians, more than a few of whom have made a career on targeting Iran, may blunder themselves into an ugly war by falsely presenting themselves with no alternative.