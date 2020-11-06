Israeli Minister Warns Of War In Middle East If Biden Wins

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Israeli Settlements Minister Tzachi Hanegbi warns that a Biden presidency could ignite war in the Middle East, while Egypt fears Biden would aid the resurgence of Islamists in the region.

Hanegbi pointed out that Biden has indicated he will resurrect America’s nuclear agreement with Iran which was cancelled by the Trump administration.

For Israel, this would represent an existential threat to national security and drastically increase the chances of war with Tehran.

“If Biden stays with that policy, there will, in the end, be a violent confrontation between Israel and Iran,” said Hanegbi.

Meanwhile, other Middle Eastern countries such as Egypt are concerned that a Biden administration would mirror Barack Obama’s policies, which led to Islamists being empowered in the region.

Obama spearheaded the disastrous interventions in Syria and Libya which led to the rise of ISIS and the international migrant crisis.

Obama also suspended aid to Egypt after popular protests ousted Islamist President Muhammad Morsi in 2013.

“Egyptians are likely to be concerned about a revival of Obama’s democracy agenda which meant actively encouraging political participation of Islamists,” reports Arab Weekly.

So in other words, if Biden wins, Americans have at least four more years of disastrous foreign interventions to look forward to.

