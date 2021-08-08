Israel's Ambassador Issues Explicit Call For 'Regime Change' In Iran

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

Israel's Ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan said Friday that Israel would ultimately like to see regime change in Iran.

"In the end, we would ultimately like to see [the government] overthrown and [for there to be] regime change," Erdan told Israel’s Army Radio when asked about his government’s Iran policy.

It’s no secret Israel is hostile to the Iranian government, but Israeli officials have previously avoided such explicit calls for regime change. What Erdan said was interpreted by The Times of Israel as "one of the most far-reaching comments by an Israeli official in favor of regime change in Tehran."

Illustrative: prior airstrikes in Syria

Erdan said he was working to rally the world against Iran. "We would like to see actions that are much more determined from the international community against Iran,’ he said. “We hope the international community will draw this conclusion as soon as possible because we need to put an end to this murderousness."

Erdan’s comments come after a week of almost daily threats from Israeli officials that they might take military action against Iran over a deadly attack on the Mercer Street, an Israeli-linked ship that was hit by a drone last week. The attack killed two crew members; a British national and a Romanian.

Watch my statement about Iran’s lies regarding its attack on the Mercer Street civilian vessel and what the Security Council needs to do: hold Iran accountable, condemn its activities, and use all means at its disposal to stop Iran’s malign activities. pic.twitter.com/yGW9QM97aW — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) August 6, 2021

Israel, the US, and now the G7 have all blamed Iran for the Mercer Street attack, but Tehran maintains its innocence. On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel was prepared to attack Iran and urged that other countries also take action.

"We are at a point where we need to take military action against Iran. The world needs to take action against Iran now," he said.