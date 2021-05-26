Mysterious Agency Offers French "Influencers" Money To Denounce Pfizer Vaccine

Vaccines have become such a lucrative revenue stream for Big Pharma since the start of the pandemic that drugmakers are already preparing the technology to develop jabs for the next global health crisis. Meanwhile, the jockeying among competing COVID jabmakers has gotten so intense that shadowy social media ad agencies are reportedly offering money to influencers to make posts trashing the Pfizer vaccine.

Apparently, a mysterious social media agency has been going around offering French social-media "influencers" thousands of dollars to publish posts claiming that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is "dangerous".

According to RT, the French minister of health has spoken out against a campaign reportedly offering French influencers €2,000 to criticize the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as dangerous or "lousy." The ministry says it’s "following the events closely."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said he and his ministry hadn't identified the origins of the campaign which sought to damage Pfizer's reputation. However, "I do not know if it comes from France or from abroad," he noted.

"It’s lousy, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible and it doesn’t work," he stated, adding that he was confident the French people are unlikely to be "diverted" by some negative adds. He claimed that the majority of French people want the vaccine as soon as possible. Veran’s comments come after several influencers said on Monday that they had been contacted by a mysterious agency called ‘Fazze’ which describes itself as an ‘influencer marketing platform’.

All this is happening as Europe is finally opening its doors to vaccinated tourists. And many analysts see Europe's reopening as critical to the global growth narrative. And many French adults remain skeptical about the efficacy of various COVID-19 vaccines, according to public opinion polls.

An influencer known as "Docteur JFK" on TikTok, told FranceInfo: "I was supposed to say the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had caused three times more deaths than AstraZeneca." He added that the person contacting him wanted to remain anonymous and that he turned down the offer.

Leo Grasset, a YouTuber known as 'DirtyBiology', said he had also been contacted on May 24. He tweeted: "This is strange. I got offered a partnership that consists of destroying the Pfizer vaccine in a video. Huge budget, and a client that wants to stay anonymous."