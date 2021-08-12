It’s Going To Be Really Awkward If The Taliban Takes Kabul By September 11th

One geopolitical observer at a D.C.-based think tank has stated the obvious, but which has remained unsaid in mainstream media coverage: "It’s going to be really awkward (and embarrassing) if the Taliban takes Kabul by September 11th."

To review: at least eleven provincial capitals have now fallen to the Taliban in just a little more than a week, major cities and towns are being handed over sometimes with "hardly a shot fired" as US-trained national forces are largely in retreat, the Taliban are now a mere 90 miles from Kabul as they prepare an inevitable major offensive, they've as of Thursday entered the second largest city of Kandahar in the south, and the US is actually thinking about evacuating and shuttering its embassy. As the Biden White House engages in hand-wringing and dubious half-hearted assurances of "no regrets" - the Taliban appear to be living it up, posting videos of enjoying their spoils.

Taliban at Nimroz Governor's palace after the fall of Zaranj. Zaranj, capital of Nimroz is near border with Afghanistan & strategic in terms of connectivity with Chabahar. pic.twitter.com/2Qnw1fzo0w — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 12, 2021

Multiple videos like the above are now circulating on social media, underscoring the irony and full circle nature of Washington's 20+ year long war and occupation: the trillions poured into the country's coffers often went straight to lining the pockets of corrupt Afghan officials... said officials are now in retreat and abandoning their palaces (often found in the middle of some of the poorest towns in the world), and now amid the lighting fast Taliban offensive the bearded Islamists from the countryside are living like kings, as one report this week observes:

After capturing yet another strategic location in Afghanistan- Zaranj, the Taliban has taken over the palace of the Governor of the province. As is evident from the exclusive video brought to you by Republic Media Network, the members of the group can be seen squatting over the plush white couch of the palace and enjoying the delicacies on silver crockery kept on the gold-plated table in front.

Biden said this week of the deteriorating security situation and the government long propped up by the United States military: "They've got to fight for themselves."

This could get awkward, and hugely embarrassing, real fast...

Alarming -- the #Taliban's capture of #Kunduz Airport has brought an enormous haul of heavy weaponry -- including a T-62 tank, 4+ MaxxPro MRAPs (~$2.1 million worth), multiple heavy artillery pieces + dozens of armored Humvees & U.S.-provided pick-ups. pic.twitter.com/hQdWL73irU — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) August 12, 2021

Ahead of the highly symbolic September 11 complete US troop exit date which was first announced by President Biden last spring, it's increasingly looking like there won't be a "free" Afghanistan to speak of by the time Biden delivers his much anticipated 'mission accomplished' speech marking the end of the war (or some variety of mission accomplished anyway).

As of Thursday, Herat - the country's third largest city - has fallen, also as Kandahar looks to be next...

BREAKING: The Taliban have captured Afghanistan’s third-largest city, witnesses say. The seizure of Herat marks the biggest prize yet for the Taliban, which has taken 11 of 34 provincial capitals as the American military mission nears an end. https://t.co/lgV9S6ukQn — The Associated Press (@AP) August 12, 2021

It appears Afghan national forces are literally sprinting and driving away from the front lines as fast as their US-supplied gear will allow...

NEW - Footage from #Kandahar, Afghanistan reportedly show Afghan forces running away in their armoured vehicles as Taliban advances toward the city.pic.twitter.com/BUjGUozzs2 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 12, 2021

At this rate the world could see the Taliban at the gates of Kabul by the weekend, or by early next week.

The government in Kabul is reported to be desperate to strike a last minute "power sharing" deal with Taliban leaders, but rarely do victors negotiate.

It will without doubt be hard to be a White House speech writer going into the September grand mission complete date.