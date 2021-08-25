Japan And Taiwan To Discuss China Aggression Amid Invasion Threats

The probabilities are increasing that China will try and seize Taiwan by force amid America's disorganized exit from Afghanistan has tarnished U.S. prestige. Allies of the West, such as Japan and Taiwan, are set to hold a meeting about an increasingly aggressive China.

The Financial Times spoke with Masahisa Sato, a parliamentarian who manages foreign affairs for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), on Tuesday, said discussions are needed about the implications of a China invasion of Taiwan because it would have "a serious impact" on Japan's security and economy.

"That is how important we feel the situation in Taiwan is at the moment," Sato said.

Sato wouldn't be feeling this way if it wasn't for America's chaotic exit from Afghanistan has worried U.S. allies, such as Japan and Taiwan, if China attempts to seize Taiwan by force, even though the U.S. has a defense treaty with the island, America's military might be too weak to support defense operations.

We noted last week as Kabul, Afghanistan, collapsed, China immediately held war drills around Taiwan, with fighter jets, anti-submarine aircraft, and combat ships.

Ruling parties of Japan and Taiwan will be holding their first bilateral security talks on Friday as the threat of China invading Taiwan increases.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday traveled to southeast Asia, was held up due to an unnamed 'health incident' before departing from Singapore for Vietnam. Besides that, she scolded Beijing for its threatening actions to its neighbors.

"Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea," Harris said in Singapore, describing China's claims as "unlawful." She added that "the United States stands with our allies and partners in the face of these threats."

Japan and Taiwan currently do not have diplomatic relations, but that appears to change as the war threat increases. The dialogue between both countries coincides with U.S. and Japanese military officials preparing for a conflict in the Taiwan Strait or the South China Sea.

Sato and Taku Otsuka, another LDP member heading defense issues, will hold Friday's talks via teleconference with Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), such as Lo Chih-cheng, a lawmaker who heads the party's international department.

The initiative for direct communications between both countries would benefit the U.S but has angered China.

"The Chinese side firmly opposes all forms of official interactions between Taiwan and countries having diplomatic ties with China," said Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for China's foreign ministry.

Chinese leaders have long understood the military consequences of seizing Taiwan by force. But now, with the rapid deterioration of American hegemony, Beijing believes it could be the time to take back what's rightfully their's.

America will remain a great power for many years, but its influence in the world and foreign policy is in rapid decline.