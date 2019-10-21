Johnson To Pursue Emergency Debate, EU Waits

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

The EU will wait for UK debate before offering an extension. Meanwhile, Johnson will seek a meaningful vote.

Brussels Refuses to be Dragged Into UK Debate

Not wanting tobe gragged into UK politics, the EU will wait until MPs debate the Brexit deal to Make Extension Decision.

EU ambassadors agreed on Sunday morning that the withdrawal agreement would be sent to the European parliament on Monday. MEPs could vote on it on Thursday if the Commons has given its approval by then. The bloc's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said when leaving the Sunday morning meeting with ambassadors that the EU's ratification process was continuing as "normal". The European council's president, Donald Tusk, will spend until Tuesday consulting the heads of state and government about their appetite for a further Brexit delay. Ambassadors for the EU27 did not discuss the issue on Sunday morning.

The chair of the Bundestag’s foreign affairs committee, Norbert Röttgen, a senior member of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, tweeted: “Johnson sent the letter, asking EU leaders for another Brexit extension. The European council should now grant a final long one, giving the UK time to sort itself out & to prepare for all possible resolutions including a second referendum. Meanwhile [the] EU could deal with other pressing issues.”

The European parliament, which is sitting in Strasbourg this week, will only ratify the deal after it has been approved by the Commons.

The European parliament, which is sitting in Strasbourg this week, will only ratify the deal after it has been approved by the Commons. MEPs will next sit on 14 November unless an extraordinary session is scheduled, making 30 November a potential new Brexit day should the Commons have approved by then.

It's important not to get distracted by outside interference by those with no say in the matter like Norbert Röttgen suggestion above.

The EU's decision to hold off an extension is what matters.

Operation Yellowhammer - Preparing for No Deal

Michael Gove told Sky News:

“The risk of leaving without a deal has actually increased because we cannot guarantee that the European council will grant an extension. And that is why I will, later today, be chairing a cabinet committee meeting, extraordinarily on a Sunday, in order to ensure that the next stage of our exit preparations and our preparedness for no deal is accelerated.

“It means that we are triggering Operation Yellowhammer. It means that we are preparing to ensure that if no extension is granted, we have done everything possible in order to prepare to leave without a deal.”

Double Binary Choice

The best way forward, since the EU has not yet responded is for Johnson to now withdraw his extension request, replacing t with a short extension request for the sole purpose of debating the deal "as is" with no modifications, plus any time needed for the EU to hold one meaningful vote.

This would then put "No Deal" first squarely in the hands of the UK, and assuming passage, then squarely in the EU.