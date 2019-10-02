Johnson Releases New Brexit Proposal, Delivers 'Ultimatum' To Europe

Though most of the details had already leaked out prior to the official release, UK Prime Minister has finally shared his Brexit plan with the public via a letter addressed to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Johnson's 6-page proposal rips up the hated Irish Backstop, proposing instead that Northern Ireland remain within the EU single market for certain goods, including agricultural products. Everything else will travel through a system of light touch customs checks on the island of Ireland. The whole system would be subject to a vote of consent by Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland every four years.

Of course, Johnson's plan to "ensure compliance" on a "decentralized basis" sounds similar to a proposal from his predecessor, Theresa May, which was ridiculed as a 'unicorn' solution (meaning many felt it would be technologically impossible to implement). But Johnson appears to have domestic backing for his proposal from the DUP and some of the hardline Tories who opposed May's withdrawal agreement. But the EU so far has appeared cool to Johnson's proposal.

DUP leader Arlene Foster gave the deal a green light during a speech: "The prime minister has been very clear that if the EU rejects what is a sensible and balanced deal then we will be entering the realm of no-deal."

Whatever they decide, they'll need to do it quickly. Johnson has given the EU until the weekend to open negotiations using his agreement as the baseline, or accept responsibility for a 'no-deal' Brexit. Whether his 'ultimatum' will succeed remains to be seen.

According to the Telegraph, David Frost, the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator, is expected to deliver the document to officials in Brussels Wednesday afternoon in Europe.

Read the full letter below:

PM Letter to Juncker by Zerohedge on Scribd