JPMorgan Banker Beaten In Hong Kong As Protests Rage   

A JPMorgan private banker was assaulted in front of the company's main Hong Kong offices on Friday as violence escalated throughout the city, according to SCMP.

The unidentified employee was surrounded by reporters and protesters shouting "Go back to the mainland!" To which the banker, speaking in Mandarin, responded "We are all chinese!" A protester then p unched him n the face, knocking his eyeglasses off . There is little more in the way of context according to the report.

clearer vid pic.twitter.com/ONozBtpho3 — Considering Golfing, Funding Secured (@CSecured) October 4, 2019

"Some of you will be aware of an incident today that occurred outside of our Chater House office involving an employee," reads a JPMorgan memo seen by Bloomberg. "We want to reiterate that we have put in place additional security for all of our buildings and continue to closely monitor the situation in Hong Kong."

"Non-essential employees who are planning to work over the weekend should not come into the office and instead are encouraged to work from home for any necessary weekend work," said JPMorgan's security staff for the Asia-Pacific region.

The assault comes amid a Friday rampage in which anti-government protesters have vandalized banks throughout the city.

Via SCMP:

Masked black-clad protesters have broken into the Bank of China outlet in Tsuen Wan's Citywalk mall. They have broken one of its glass entrances, vandalised ATMs inside the bank and set one on fire. ... Firefighters are putting out a blaze at a Bank of China branch in Tsuen Wan after protesters trashed the site for two hours. Police are still nowhere to be seen in the area.

The increased violence comes amid a ban on face masks which Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says is necessary to tamp down the violence which has peaked in recent weeks. Protesters, meanwhile, have no other defense against the city's sprawling facial recognition network.