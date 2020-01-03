Julian Assange Is Being Tortured To Death: "I'm Dying Here"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

A very “sedated” Julian Assange told a friend that he’s dying on Christmas Eve. Because of Assange’s condition during the phone call, concerns about his health have mounted. His suffering amounts to torture at the hands of government.

Assange’s “crime” was publishing the truth. He gathered information, none of which was fabricated or fake and published what the government is doing to other countries and the lengths that they’ll go to enslave the masses. For that “crime”, Assange is being tortured in what can be summed up as a Gulag. The powers that shouldn’t be don’t want someone who knows the truth to live to tell it, and that’s become painfully obvious.

Assange sounded like a “shell of the man he once was” during a Christmas Eve phone call, British journalist Vaughan Smith told RT, noting the WikiLeaks founder had trouble speaking and appeared to be drugged. Assange was allowed to make just a single call from the maximum-security Belmarsh prison in southeast London for the Christmas holiday, hoping for a reminder of the world beyond his drab confines of steel and concrete.

“I think he simply wanted a few minutes of escape” and to revive “happy memories,” Smith told RT, adding that Assange had spent the holiday at his home in 2010. The brief conversation was far from cheerful, however, with Assange’s deteriorating condition increasingly apparent throughout the call.

Much like Jeffrey Epstein, the ruling class needs Assange out of the way. There won’t be a testimony because the truth would come out. Just like in Epstein’s case: he had too much on too many powerful people.

“His speech was slurred. He was speaking slowly,” Smith continued. “Now, Julian is highly articulate, a very clear person when he speaks. And he sounded awful… it was very upsetting to hear him.” Smith also eerily added: “he told me ‘I’m slowly dying here.'”

Though Assange didn’t say it out loud during the call, Smith said he believes the anti-secrecy activist is being sedated, noting that “It seemed pretty obvious that he was,” and said others who visited Assange were of the same opinion. -RT

The mainstream media refuses to even touch on the fact that Julian Assange is still locked up, not for committing crimes, but for exposing the crimes of the authoritarian ruling class.

British authorities have so far refused to divulge information about whether Assange has been given psychotropic drugs in prison, insisting only that they aren’t “mistreating” him. But given that he is “being kept in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day,” with requests by numerous doctors to examine his physical condition denied, Smith said he has a hard time taking the officials at their word. What the “authorities” are doing to Assange amounts to torture of a political enemy.

“Julian was extremely good company over Christmas in 2010,” Smith said, but the man he talked to on the phone last week sounded like a different person. “I just don’t understand… why he’s in Belmarsh Prison in the first place. He’s a remand prisoner. He’s not a danger to the public.”

No, he’s a danger to the ruling class. And that’s why he’s being tortured in a prison.

Belmarsh is a Category A prison – the highest level in the UK penal system – intended for “highly dangerous” convicts and those likely to attempt escape, typically befitting murderers and terrorists. While Assange meets none of those criteria and was initially locked up for a minor offense of skipping bail, he was nonetheless thrown in Belmarsh and punished as if he were a violent, hardened criminal. He now awaits proceedings for extradition to the US. -RT

“What is clear that what is happening to Julian is much more about vengeance and setting an example to dissuade other people from holding American power to account in this way,” Smith said.

Hopefully, it won’t be too much longer before the public begins to realize that the ruling class has no power if they simply stop believing in the facade.