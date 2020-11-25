Justin Trudeau Tricked By Greta Thunberg Impersonator, Asked To Set Up Meeting With 'Terrence & Phillip'

Every now and then, a head of state will be fooled by a skilled prankster (it has happened to Boris Johnson, Vladimir Putin and even President Trump) and sometimes the audio of the call will be leaked to the media, or some other embarrassing detail will emerge. The release of "Borat 2" and that now-infamous scene with Rudy Giuliani has, if anything, helped to reinvigorate interest in pranking.

As the debate over his parentage - specifically, whether his biological father is Fidel Castro, not Pierre Trudeau - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apparently fallen for a prank caller pretending to be - get this - teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Sky News reports that Trudeau took the call in January. The prank was orchestrated by Russians Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov. The pair have only just released audio from the call on YouTube alongside an animated video.

The prankster had Trudeau going for a while, until they made a reference to "Terrence and Philip", two characters from the TV South Park who were last culturally relevant before Thunberg was born.

Here's the quote: "We can create a world where there is a place for everyone - for whites and blacks, Christians and Muslims, for Trump and Putin, for you and me, for Boris Johnson, for Corbyn, for Terrance and Phillip."

Trudeau appears to nod along - but then, realization strikes, as the caller asked the prime minister to set up a meeting with Terrance and Phillip.

At first, he promised to "ask my team to try and figure out how we can connect you", before a few seconds later, he appears to finally realize what's going on: "Terrance and Phillip, were they not in South Park?" he says. "I don't personally know them but I believe they are South Park parodies of Canadians."

Trudeau then politely hangs up the phone.

The prime minister's office told Canadian TV that "this is not the first prank call of a world leader. The prime minister determined the call was fake and promptly ended it."

Ironically, Trudeau wasn't the first Canadian to be pranked by the Russian pair. Earlier this year, they released audio featuring Prince Harry, who is splitting his time in Canada. His wife - who on Wednesday revealed to the NYT that she had had a miscarriage - came up during the fake "Greta" call.

Readers can watch the video of the call below: