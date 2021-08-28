Kabul Attack Biden's "Worst Nightmare", He'll "Have To Go Back In" - Says Obama's CIA Director

Having beheld a disastrous two-decade long failed war and occupation, with immense US blood and treasure lost, and over $2.3 trillion spent and counting - and now with horrific suicide blasts killing over 100 people including 13 US troops during the chaotic exit - the national security state hawks are already pushing for Washington to get straight back into the fight.

Former CIA chief and ex-Defense Secretary under Obama, Leon Panetta, is urging just that. On the day of the twin suicide attacks at Kabul airport he went on CNN to say President Biden will have to "go back in" if he wants to avenge the deaths of Americans on Thursday.

"I understand that we’re trying to get our troops out of there. But the bottom line is we can leave a battlefield, but we can’t leave the war on terrorism, which still is a threat to our security," he said on CNN's OutFront news show. This after the Afghan Islamic State group known as ISIS-K took responsibility for the attacks, which had also reportedly taken out dozens of Taliban members.

Panetta was CIA Director at the height of the so-called 'global war on terror' - from 2009 through 2011 - and then became Obama's Secretary of Defense through 2013.

Here's more of what he had to say on the Kabul attacks in context:

"We’re going to have to go back in to get ISIS," Panetta told CNN, calling Thursday’s twin suicide blasts by the reinvigorated terrorist group "Joe Biden’s worst nightmare." "We’re probably going to have to go back in when al Qaeda resurrects itself, as they will, with this Taliban," he predicted. "They gave safe haven to al Qaeda before, they’ll probably do it again," predicted Panetta, who was the director of the CIA and oversaw the US operation that killed the terror group’s leader, Osama bin Laden. "I understand that we’re trying to get our troops out of there, but the bottom line is, we can leave a battlefield, but we can’t leave the War on Terrorism, which still is a threat to our security," he told CNN.

Panetta specifically referenced Biden's promise to "hunt down" the terrorists responsible to make them pay the price.

Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on the Kabul airport attack.



“It’s probably Joe Biden’s worst nightmare to lose 13 marines as a result of what’s happened here. This has got to be the worst day of his administration.” pic.twitter.com/3TGMihGskn — CNN Early Start (@EarlyStart) August 27, 2021

He also underscored that "This has got to be the worst day in his administration."

Foreign Interventions always look easier to rationalize going in — EHSANI22 (@EHSANI221) August 26, 2021

Like other hawks that are former defense and intelligence officials who make frequent appearances in the media, it's clear Panetta is deeply unhappy with the move to pull completely out of Afghanistan in the first place. Typically there's isn't a US military intervention they aren't in favor of.